The West’s last tantrum and Asia’s inevitable dawn

The rapprochement between Delhi and Beijing, supercharged by Trump’s tariffs, is the most significant step in this direction. There will be problems, to be sure. Many of them will undoubtedly be triggered by the West. They aren’t going to go down without a fight, without trying every dirty trick in the book and many out of any book. But these are problems to be solved between two ancient civilisations rediscovering their shared destiny.

The choice is ours. We can continue to be a junior partner in a decaying world order, begging for scraps of respect from self-proclaimed white masters who will never see us as equals. Or we can embrace the immense, complicated, and challenging task of rebuilding the Asian century alongside our most natural and most formidable partner and competitor. A reliable rival in the neighbourhood is far better than a fickle and unreliable ally far away who doesn’t blink when backstabbing. Trump may do enough damage to America and the rest of the world before he leaves the stage. America may offer friendship again and extend various promises. They will try to shift public opinion by fear-mongering about China and Russia in the Indian media, and woo India as a fellow democracy. Next time, when it happens, we should be wary of such inanities and stop drooling for the white man’s approval. Colonialism worked by pitching neighbour against neighbour. When the sweet talk begins again, we should remember the wise words of the American, Henry Kissinger, who said that it may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal. Let’s not be the next fatality of America’s friendship. An Asian era is rising again.