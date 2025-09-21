The young regret their actions; the old, their inaction

Youth tend to act first and reflect later. This may explain why many young people spend a fair bit of time regretting ‘sins of commission’, or things they’ve said or done. These ‘sins’ are usually the result of impulsive actions, poor decisions or simple social missteps. Feelings of regret may arise from cruel words hurled at parents, a fight with a sibling, a reckless purchase, a cringe-worthy message sent to an ex at 2 am, or a job impulsively quit.

The sting of these regrets is sharp because the actions are still fresh, and their consequences are still unfolding. But that very newness can be a blessing too as it gives the youngsters a chance to view their regret as a painful but much-needed nudge to change course and make better choices moving forward.

Regret doesn’t abandon people as they age; it simply changes form.

Older folks wrestle with remorse too, but it’s inevitably tied to ‘sins of omission’ rather than commission. Their regrets revolve around inaction, not action, and linger like a gentle, persistent ache triggered by missed opportunities and unfulfilled dreams.

Older adults rue the journeys they didn’t take, the businesses they didn’t start, the money they didn’t save, the books they didn’t write, the emotions they didn’t express…

Sadly, there is no possibility of corrective action here. These regrets are not a motivator for future change but a source of sorrow for a life that could have been.

Are all the regrets justified? Probably not. People have a tendency to romanticise the path not taken. But no one knows for sure that life would have been rosier on the untrodden trail, do they?

Psychologists say all actions occur in context. Individuals make decisions based on the values and information available to them at that time. Sure, it would have been nice to make brilliant life choices at 30 and end up super successful and deliriously happy at 50. But you didn’t know then what you know now. Forgive yourself. It’s only hindsight that’s always 20-20.