E24: Seeking mandate for me and myself

Politics is woven with extremes, a pastiche of memory and forgetfulness. In December 1988, winter was sweeping through North India. Warmed by Tamil Nadu’s tropical weather, Rajiv Gandhi, prime minister and Congress chief, was stumping for G K Moopanar, the party’s chief ministerial candidate—the assembly elections were on. Rajiv entered a small, ramshackle hut in a remote hamlet. Moopanar asked the old woman living there whether she recognised Rajiv. Promptly came the response: “Yes, he is Indira amman’s son. Who are you?”

Her answer captured the paradox of both individual and dynastic aristocracy in the Congress and other parties in India. Voters knew the prime minister, but not the regional leader. The outcome in Tamil Nadu proved the point. The Congress won only 26 out of the 234 assembly seats with less than 20 percent votes. But 2024 isn’t 1989. However, the mood in almost in all states reflects the same memory algorithm. From Itanagar in the East to Thiruvananthapuram in the South, voters immediately connect with the omnipresent Narendra Modi. But more than half of them aren’t plugged into the BJP or the local candidate of the world’s largest political party.

For the first time, the general elections are taking place without a national thematic charter. While the issues vary marginally from region to region, individual supremacy is the new normal. The medium, the message and the messenger are all rolled into one. At the national level, Modi carries the message as the messenger and the medium. His road shows, land-and-fly-again rallies, selective interactions with influencers and celebs are choreographed to convey his idea and ideology more than of the party he leads. In these interactions, adherents expound on his personality, demeanour and mental prowess rather than on his ideological insights. This strategy has paid him rich dividends, and perhaps may again for a record third time.