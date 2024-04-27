Why Modi is western media's hate magnet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had the best of relations with Western leaders in his twin terms so far. Not so with the Western media, who have an assortment of descriptors for him ranging from strongman to autocrat. His government's response to the carefully orchestrated verbal assault has been a disdainful scorn for traditional media, masked in a new aura of confidence in national supremacy and a refusal to be the Western media's favourite whipping boy. This was demonstrated yet again when Rahul Gandhi's Indian American advisor inherited from his late father, Sam Pitroda, weaponised recent Western media headlines in an attack on Modi. In an age of WhatsApp forwards and meme fests, news has become content to be embellished with bells and whistles. And what should be highlighted and headlined is usually the responsibility of a select few gatekeepers, not all of them in the media.

As India moves ahead to elect its 18th Lok Sabha since independence, headlines and selective statements culled from newspaper interviews and TV debates have become news. So it was no surprise when Pitroda posted a compilation of over 50 headlines on India carried by various media outlets from all over the world. These headlines, chosen from various publications from Washington to Wellington, reflected, according to the BJP, hatred for Modi and contempt for Indian institutions. The maximum number of headlines from the past few months were chosen from The New York Times, The Guardian, The Economist, Financial Times, LA Times, Reuters, Le Monde, Time magazine and Bloomberg, among others. The message from all was similar, as if it was either dictated by the same thought process. Pitroda’s social media blitz was deliberately launched to influence voters. Within a couple of days, his X post was viewed by over half a million Xians. Not only was it amplified by pro-Congress enthusiasts but also by the Sangh parivar, with the aim of demolishing the credibility of global news organisations.