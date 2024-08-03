Caste reservation fabric needs new pattern

“Begin at the beginning, the king said, very gravely, and go on till you come to the end: then stop.”

Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

For millenniums, caste has been cast in stone in the Indian psyche. Ironically, the legacy of discrimination was carried forward when India became a democracy, muddying the pristine playground of liberation. The social pyramid was turned on its head and generous generations scrambled up the ladder of power as a genetic journey to pelf. It also allowed uninterrupted caste-led parivarvaad to thrive without facing challenges.

The legacy of the bloodlines of India’s rich and powerful in politics and bureaucracy sustains the system. However, a Supreme Court ruling last week could derail the gravy train. The current katzenjammer on caste—in parliament, elections and institutions—agitated a seven-member Constitution bench of the top court. Four of them led by Justice B R Gavai felt that caste-based reservations are meritocratic, nor bureaucratic or plutocratic.

Gavai, who could be the chief justice next year, wrote: “The State must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes so as to exclude them from the benefit of affirmative action. In my view, only this and this alone can achieve the real equality as enshrined under the Constitution... The question that will have to be posed is whether equal treatment to unequals in the category of Scheduled Castes would advance the constitutional objective of equality or would thwart it. Can a child of an IAS, IPS or Civil Service officers be equated with a child of a disadvantaged member belonging to the Scheduled Castes studying in a gram panchayat or zilla parishad school in a village?”