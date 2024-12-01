Yunus must face Modi-Trump wrath

Is the world religious order crumbling? Amsterdam to Paris and London to New York, vicious, violent mobs of immigrants have launched savage salvos against civilisation. Its new echo chamber is Bangladesh, where a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize seems to deserve the ‘ignoble prize’ for communal carnage.

Ever since Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim Bangladesh government, was imported to Dhaka from the West, an ethnic cleansing of Hindus started on a scale unprecedented since partition.

The communal credentials of the darling of the Western Deep State are no secret: in 2005, he made it to the list of ‘The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims’ compiled by the Amman-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre. The recent imprisonment of a former ISKCON spiritual leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das, on sedition charges shows the leopard hasn’t changed its spots.

The citation of Yunus’s Nobel reads: “Every single individual on Earth has both the potential and the right to live a decent life. Across cultures and civilisations, Yunus and Grameen Bank have shown that even the poorest of the poor can work to bring about their own development.”

The Yunus paradox is that the man who established and headed the Bangladesh Information Centre in the US to promote the cause of his country’s liberation from Pakistan, should now become Islamabad’s puppet and Washington’s lapdog by opening the sea route to Pakistan.

Worse, Yunus, a former founding member of Nelson Mandela’s The Elders—a group set up to “contribute their wisdom, independent leadership and integrity to tackle some of the world’s toughest problems”—presides over communal apartheid in his own country, where eight of every 100 citizens are deprived of their right to live safely.

In the past four months, many prominent Hindu and other minority leaders have been arrested on grounds that would make a walrus laugh.

A puppet of the renewed CIA-ISI nexus, Deep State decoy Yunus hasn’t abandoned his political ambitions although, in 2007, his Nagorik Shakti party was stillborn. Now, Bangladesh is run by the 84-year-old who is standing by malefic fundamentalist insanity.

He has turned India, Bangladesh’s father, from an ally of decades into its most hated foe. He has ignored Indian generosity of over $10 billion given for Bangladesh’s development. The jihadists ignore that it is India which provides 25 percent of its electricity.