Cultural travesty of abandoning the old

They say old is gold, but it is certainly in the cold. A UN report recorded 149 million senior citizens living in India in 2022, a number predicted to more than double to 347 million by 2050. As the number multiplies, India faces a serious senior citizen problem which will explode as an economic and health catastrophe for the government.

If age is just a number, it is a wrong number. Last week, a WhatsApp chat about Jaya Bachchan’s parliament speech exposing the abominable plight of India’s ageing and aged population and the government’s indifference towards them struck a chord. In spite of the flood of memes and deepfakes, truth can’t be hidden. Social media went berserk when the father of Indian cricket star Ravindra Jadeja complained of being left to fend for himself, alleging machinations by his daughter in law Rivaba, a BJP MLA. Previously, industrialist Gautam Singhania was in the news for throwing out his father Vijaypat Singhania from his luxurious home after getting control of the business. Senior Singhania, 85, the founder of the Rs 8,300-crore Raymond empire, is now living in a small apartment in Mumbai on his personal savings.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows his mission of ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ and ‘Sab ka vishwas’, the executive, corporate leaders and others are creating an environment of exclusion over inclusion. Older Indians are denied health insurance, bank loans and visas or a driving licence after they cross 70. Now they must also scrap their 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol cars. With no income except their pension, they are forced to depend on an inadequate and inefficient public transport system.