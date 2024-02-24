The hype and reality of 400 seats for NDA

Make-or-break states: Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka are the most significant states for the ruling party to not only retain the 303 seats it won to the 17th Lok Sabha, but also to inch towards its incredible target of 370 seats. The BJP and its allies currently have 106 out of a total of 116 in these three states.

The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar and Maharashtra has acquired significance because of the multiple political twists and turns. In Bihar, in which both JD(U) and the BJP fought together in 2019, the duo swept the polls by winning 39 out the 40 seats. Then Nitish Kumar broke away from the NDA briefly to form a government with the RJD led by Lalu Prasad, only to return to the BJP fold. It has immensely eroded the credibility of the chief minister and his commitment to the lower castes.

During 2019, while the BJP won all the 17 seats it contested, the JD(U) lost one and won 16. Their other ally LJP also won all the six seats it fought against the Congress and its allies in the state. Now the questions being asked are: can Nitish Kumar deliver the same number of seats? Can the LJP under the leadership of Chirag Paswan deliver a strike rate of 100 percent? The jury is still out. But the BJP is confident of ensuring 100 percent victories. What happens if both the JD(U) and LJP lose a few seats? Pollsters have found an imaginary answer as well. They argue that the BJP has a better strike rate than its allies, so it would compensate for the losses the others may incur. It assumes that the BJP would contest more Lok Sabha seats than it did in 2019. Again it depends on the magnanimity of the chief minister and the budding young Dalit leader Chirag Paswan.

Similar doubts have been raised in the case of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Both the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena and their allies won 41 of the 48 seats from the state. Now, with multiple defections and splits in both the Shiv Sena and the NCP, the final contours of the electoral results aren’t clear. Will the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ensure the return of 18 MPs? Or will the BJP contest more seats so that the NDA tally goes up? In Karnataka too, the Congress seems to have an advantage as it has just won the assembly elections, and the BJP state unit is yet to put its house in order.