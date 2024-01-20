Government tanks treacherous think tanks

Significantly, the TT's website hides details about its past management, which if revealed, could expose an anti-nationalist nature. Its major funders are the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the government of Andhra Pradesh, Hewlett Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute, Rohini Nilekani and the US department of state. Most of these outfits hate Modi.

To avoid extinction, the TT species must think Bharat and behave like Bharatiyas. Though the BJP government has the organisation in its sights, senior babus and some Union ministries have been participating in its activities. For example, Suman Bery, before joining the NITI Aayog, took an active part in the CPR Dialogues. The jal shakti ministry has opened its coffers to the TT. But the saffron establishment feels that CPR abhors giving space to nationalist scholars and bestows favours on individuals considered close to powerful people in Modi’s government. The PMO and the home ministry couldn’t be hoodwinked. They have been scrutinising CPR's research papers, foreign visits by scholars and the affiliations of foreign academics invited to address its Indian audience.

CPR isn’t the only TT which has caught the government’s attention. Most of the 500-odd TTs functioning in India are packed with individuals who got stomach ache after trying to digest the new directorate's sociological victuals. The New Delhi-based India International Centre and its variations are also controlled by old Nehruvian loyalists for whom Marx and Lenin are dogma. These institutions are controlled by the Leftist elite with foreign degrees and powerful pedigrees. Entry and invitations to join them are selective and secretive. Now they rue the demolition of their intellectual mentorship which used to shape the national narrative. They had captured the system and defied the legal framework with immunity and impunity. India was their notional office. Global lobbying was their karmabhoomi.

CPR’s fate is a wakeup call for all the glamorous TTs, including the upstarts who entered the scene after 2014. With its bold action, the government has decided CPR will be denied cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the other CPR, as it drowns in self pity. To survive, TTs should learn the motto ‘TBTA’—Think Before They Act. Or else, the government is sure to read them the Riot Act.