Time for maximum Modi, minimum Govt

Politicians who show promise face a crisis of promise when they begin to slide on the delivery index. India’s chutzpah chief Narendra Modi has been on the top of his game from 2014 till 2024. Electoral verdicts that go from exhilaration to deceleration convey both warnings and reminders: mend or perish. Most importantly, the warnings are vox populi questions to winners and losers about promises made and forgotten.

Under Modi, BJP did spring some suprises: it opened its account in Kerala and formed its first government in Odisha. Now his promoters, followers, friends and foes expect him to deliver at least on his word to sustain ‘Modi ki guarantee’, if not more. Since 2014, India has acquired a new image and meaning. It is one of the top five global economies and the fastest growing large one. It has made pioneering progress in innovation and technology. Its presence is mandatory at every diplomatic high table. It is a preferred FDI destination. To wipe the moss off the gloss, Modi must reacquire his mojo and majority.

First, no more new slogans sans substance. One of Modi’s stellar achievements was to send the Indian psyche to rehab to cure its pseudo secularism. Modi’s barmy army privately expects him to dilute his hard Hindutva crusade. It has delivered maximum electoral dividend. With more than half of India already saffronised, the PM should revisit his previous basic promises which he left trusted ministers and babus to implement.

Swachh Bharat and ‘Maximum governance and minimum government’ would have been game-changers had they been implemented with commitment. The blame falls on the bureaucracy, which refuses to change and respond to the needs of aspirational India.