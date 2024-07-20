Modi chooses continuity over change

Except in the quirky quantum world, continuity and change are calamitous contradictions if forced to collide. The first is an uninterrupted force and the other is discrete in nature. Schrödinger’s cat comes to mind in the quantum world of Indian politics: alive and dead at the same time. Indians voted for continuity in the 2024 elections, giving Narendra Modi the third consecutive thumbs-up. The verdict also tinkered with the previous model of governance from single-party rule to a coalition where Modi is the first among NDA equals. The decisions and actions of the Modi government in the past few weeks indicate the cat metaphor has mutated: continuity has eclipsed change.

The council of ministers has changed colour for sure. Yet the contours, constitution, thrust and trajectory of India’s strategic, economic and diplomatic kinetics reflect continuity rather than major modulation. Even if the politics of the Congress was defeated thrice, its style of economics and diplomacy finds place of pride even in the new dispensation. The economists owing allegiance and fame to the Nehruvian regime have been given more prominence than they got during the previous governments. For example, last week, when the PM announced the reconstitution of the NITI Ayog, it exemplified continuity of the administrative thought process. All of its five full-time members were retained—vice chairman Suman Bery, Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Arvind Virmani, Ramesh Chand and Dr V K Paul.

BJP politicians have an upper age limit of 75 years, but it doesn't apply to the NITI Aayog phalanx. The vice chairman enjoys a cabinet minister’s status and the rest are at the minister of state level. A couple of new Union ministers were added as members and special invitees to assuage coalition compulsions, but the core team remained. Bery, Virmani and Saraswat have celebrated their platinum birth anniversaries. Barring Ramesh Chand and Paul, the rest were associated with the UPA regime and were directly and indirectly connected with internal organisations and the defence establishment.