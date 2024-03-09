E-2024: Do or die for state satraps

A look at the survival sweepstakes in the political casino of 2024.

Uttar Pradesh will decide the future of the 50-year-old ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav, whose father’s mammoth status once won the SP 36 Lok Sabha seats and almost 60 percent of the assembly benches. In 2012, Akhilesh scored in the state elections but has been on an all-round losing spree since. Ironically, he is the one who has emerged as the ‘A’ in Modi’s TINA factor. In 2019, he allied with Mayawati, who won just five assembly seats. Now he is joined at the hip with Rahul. Modi and Yogi are boasting of a 100 per cent sweep in the state’s 80 seats. Will Akhilesh’s popularity halt the saffron wave of Ram Mandir euphoria? With Mayawati’s isolation and suspect politics, will he cross into the double-digit domain from five MPs and help the Congress add to its kitty?

Bihar, with 40 seats, will mark a new turn in the fortunes of its dynasties. Tejashwi Yadav, the 34-year-old former deputy CM, could either ride into the sunset or ascend the throne as the fitting heir of father Lalu Yadav, who lorded over Bihar for over a decade. Currently, his Rashtriya Janata Dal is zero in the Lok Sabha and its ally, the Congress, won just one seat in 2019, with the remaining 39 seats going to the BJP-Nitish Kumar combo. Since Nitish has lost his credibility as a yo-yo yokel, the junior Yadav has a chance to grab that space and become a national player. His clout will be tested this time in influencing Modi’s numbers. Will Yadav open an account on his own since Lalu is ailing?

Maharashtra, with 48 seats, will decide the future relevance of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, both local power players with national reach. They have been dominating Maharashtra politics for decades, but recently lost their parties to defections. This election will decide whether they can retain their cadre and organisational support. In 2019, Pawar—whose party has a new moniker—won just four seats against the BJP-Sena alliance. The Shiv Sena got 18 seats; most of its MPs have crossed the slippery floor of opportunistic optimism to the alternative Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pawar, too, is bereft of nearly all his MLAs and MPs. The charisma of both leaders will be taxed. Will their traditional voter base grant them the catbird seat? Will Pawar Senior and Thackeray Junior reclaim their past glory or become footnotes in the pages of time?