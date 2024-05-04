Partisanship makes ECI an election omission

Empires and emperors come and go, but some institutions remain immortal. The Roman empire vanished in 476 CE, but Pax Romana became the basis of modern justice. King John died in 1216 CE, but the Magna Carta laid the foundation of democracy. The individuals in charge are mere mortals. As long as they have the keys, they can make or mar the image of credible institutions through inept and inappropriate methods.

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) conduct over the past few weeks exemplifies such a degradation. It is being charged with delaying decisions, minimising transparency of data and ignoring genuine complaints by various candidates, especially from the opposition. Last week, it had mud on its face for taking almost 11 days to post the final polling numbers of voters in the first phase. The data didn’t follow the precedential pattern and just gave the percentage of votes cast instead of constituency-wise details. Suspiciously, the final numbers vastly differ from the figures released by the ECI after the day of polling.

The past has seen such delays, but this time the formatting and method was dodgy. In this digital age, when data can travel a million times faster than political volte-faces, the ECI’s slow pace was abhorrent to even the most conservative pollsters and intellectuals. After all, it will decide the ruling party after June 2024. Despite unlimited money, resources and technology at its disposal, the ECI, in its wisdom, extended the election to seven phases in spite of the expected heat wave.