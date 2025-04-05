The world is Modi’s oyster

Think global, act local. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the magical marketing maestro of fusional statecraft. His invocation of Indian cultural leitmotifs is to project India as a global narrative setter. Last week, he evoked the healing halo of the Ramayana during his visit to earthquake-ravaged Thailand.
Over a decade of governance, Modi has applied the encompassing spirit of ancient Bharat and modern India to emphasise the country’s relevance in international diplomacy and politics. He has retained his position as India’s most popular leader without compromising his global approval ratings.
He has used every trick in the trade, like taking maximum trips abroad, inviting international counterparts and exhorting intercontinental investors, entrepreneurs and opinion leaders to extol the virtues of India and its PM.
The government has always rolled out the red carpet for rich and famous stalwarts—from tech bosses to society celebrities—to interact with him. They sing paeans to Modi’s stature. His excessive international outreach using a uniquely curetted toolkit is getting him traction and visibility.
For example, Bill Gates met Modi last month. It wasn’t their first confabulation. When Gates came out of the meeting, he posted on X: “I had a great discussion with @narendramodi about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI and other sectors that are creating impact today. It’s impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress.”
The PM’s three-hour podcast with Lex Fridman covered a wide range of topics—from Modi’s personal life to his views on governance, technology and international relations. All these reflect Modi’s effort to blend personal anecdotes with his idea of governance-philosophy while projecting India as a rising power rooted in tradition, yet forward-looking in technology and diplomacy.
The podcast, described by Fridman as “one of the most powerful conversations of my life”, was aimed at reaching a global audience. Modi responded on X: “It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics, including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas, and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!”
Keeping his global audience in mind, Modi in his monthly radio show spoke for the second time about Cass Mae, a German singer-songwriter famous for her deep connection to Indian music and culture.
He posted: “The world’s curiosity about Indian culture continues to grow, and people like Cass Mae have played a remarkable role in bridging this cultural exchange. Through dedicated efforts, she, along with several others, has helped showcase the richness, depth, and diversity of India’s heritage.”
The Indian government also sprang a surprise by formally inviting Chinese strongman Xi Jinping to celebrate 75 years of Indo-China relations. While Modi spoke to Xi, foreign secretary Vikram Misri joined the Chinese Ambassador to cut the cake. Speaking as the chief guest at the Chinese embassy function, Mistri said: “Even though, as modern nation states we have had only 75 years of formal ties, India and China have shared cultural and civilisational ties and people-to-people contacts going back millennia.”
Though border related issues remain unresolved, this sudden revival of bonhomie between the two traditional rivals made international headlines.
Ignoring the domestic fallout, the PM even held a formal meeting with Muhammad Yunus, advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government, in Bangkok. Yunus has been sympathetic towards violent riots against minorities. And Modi warned him about both economic and diplomatic consequences if Bangladesh fails to halt the arson and carnage.
Modi and his advisors have made an exhaustive overreach to ensure maximum mindspace for the PM. For the first time, the government is hosting the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in May in Mumbai. This reflects Modi’s strategic agenda to position India as a global hub for entertainment, art and technology. Championed by the PM himself, this aligns with his broader vision of enhancing India’s soft power and global influence.
WAVES will showcase the country’s imaginative prowess, foster international collaboration and boost its creative calories. By inviting international celebrities and industry leaders, the summit will elevate India’s standing in the global media landscape—a World Creative Forum.
Such events are Modi’s audacious attempts to internationalise India as a ‘Vishwaguru’ and project his administration’s ability to orchestrate high-profile Indian eisteddfods that globally blend culture, technology and diplomacy. The invited participants include a mix of Indian and international luminaries like Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai. The budget for the extravaganza: Rs 400 crore.
Modi’s excessive emphasis on wooing an international audience has raised questions. Is he looking for constant global validation for his leadership
PMs Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi, both serving decade-long tenures, went on extensive foreign visits, though their approaches and outcomes differed. Singh, in office from 2004 to 2014, made 73 foreign trips, visiting 46 countries. His tenure emphasised multilateral engagements with frequent visits to the US (10 times) and Russia (8 times), reflecting his focus on economic diplomacy and strengthening ties with major powers. He totalled 313 days abroad in a low-profile way to extend P V Narasimha Rao’s Look East policy and secure India’s energy and trade interests.
Modi has surpassed Singh’s record with 87 trips to 73 countries (275 days by early 2024), each marked by high visibility, diaspora outreach and strategic partnerships. He landed in the US nine times, France eight times, and China five times to prioritise investment, defence and India’s role in the Indo-Pacific. While Singh’s tenure aimed at continuity, Modi’s aggressive diplomacy elevated India’s global stature—though both faced criticism for the expense—Singh at about Rs 700 crore and Modi at Rs 3,500 crore—highlighting their distinct styles in navigating India’s foreign policy.
Modi’s global stature bolsters his image as a transformative leader—a narrative critical to BJP’s electoral success—and reflects his strategic ambition to leverage the image of a popular global leader in domestic politics. Modiplomacy—often dubbed the Modi Doctrine—is personality-driven, with a multi-pronged agenda. In addition, he made seven visits to Russia, Japan and the UAE, followed by six to Germany, five to Nepal and other smaller nations that hardly any of his predecessors did. These peregrinations have yielded notable successes.
While Modi’s personal charisma and RSS-backed vision amplify India’s universal voice, criticism persists: has the cost—financial and political—truly matched the gain, or does it reflect a leader italicising symbolism over substance? His itineraries underscore his emphasis on major powers, regional allies and energy-rich nations. According to official estimates, over 60 global leaders have been invited by the Indian government to visit India for various purposes during Modi’s decade-long tenure. Modi also hosted G20 meetings attended by global leaders.
As India navigates 100 years of Independence in 2047, Modi’s travels and exposure will be judged not by just air-miles and celeb endorsements, but by the depth and endurance of his personal style and substance. It is also his tenacious ticket to history’s hallowed halls.
PRABHU CHAWLA
prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com
Follow him on X @PrabhuChawla