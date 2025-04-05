The world is Modi’s oyster

Think global, act local. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the magical marketing maestro of fusional statecraft. His invocation of Indian cultural leitmotifs is to project India as a global narrative setter. Last week, he evoked the healing halo of the Ramayana during his visit to earthquake-ravaged Thailand.

Over a decade of governance, Modi has applied the encompassing spirit of ancient Bharat and modern India to emphasise the country’s relevance in international diplomacy and politics. He has retained his position as India’s most popular leader without compromising his global approval ratings.

He has used every trick in the trade, like taking maximum trips abroad, inviting international counterparts and exhorting intercontinental investors, entrepreneurs and opinion leaders to extol the virtues of India and its PM.

The government has always rolled out the red carpet for rich and famous stalwarts—from tech bosses to society celebrities—to interact with him. They sing paeans to Modi’s stature. His excessive international outreach using a uniquely curetted toolkit is getting him traction and visibility.

For example, Bill Gates met Modi last month. It wasn’t their first confabulation. When Gates came out of the meeting, he posted on X: “I had a great discussion with @narendramodi about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI and other sectors that are creating impact today. It’s impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress.”

The PM’s three-hour podcast with Lex Fridman covered a wide range of topics—from Modi’s personal life to his views on governance, technology and international relations. All these reflect Modi’s effort to blend personal anecdotes with his idea of governance-philosophy while projecting India as a rising power rooted in tradition, yet forward-looking in technology and diplomacy.

The podcast, described by Fridman as “one of the most powerful conversations of my life”, was aimed at reaching a global audience. Modi responded on X: “It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics, including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas, and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!”