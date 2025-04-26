Golden divas: Indian women’s wealth wizardry

In the kaleidoscopic arena of global finance, where markets pirouette with the frenzy of a cosmic storm, a luminous truth gleams like a celestial beacon—Indian women, the unsung architects of prosperity, have woven gold into an empire of enduring splendour.

Uday Kotak, titan of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has crowned them ‘the smartest fund managers’, a proclamation that resounds like a temple bell. On April 22, he posted on X: “The performance of gold over time highlights that the Indian housewife is the smartest fund manager in the world. Governments, central banks, economists who support pump-priming, high deficit funding, may need to take a leaf from India, a net importer of store of value forever!”

Harsh Goenka, sagacious chairman of RPG Group, amplified this ode with a wry anecdote: “Ten years ago, I bought a car for Rs 8L. She bought gold for Rs 8L. Today—car’s worth Rs 1.5L. Her gold? Rs 32L. I said, ‘Let’s skip gold, go on a vacation?’ She said, ‘Vacation lasts 5 days. Gold lasts 5 generations.’ Moral: Wives are smarter.” These financial colossuses bow before the unerring wisdom of women, whose golden gambits outshine Wall Street’s sharpest oracles. The better halves are turning out to be the finest financial mentors.

Gold in India transcends mere metallurgy. It’s a sacred saga, a divine force shaped by women who wield it with the precision of poets and the foresight of seers. Once dismissed as a “non-productive asset”—a critique Kotak himself voiced in 2019, citing its strain on India’s current account deficit—gold has soared like a mythic phoenix. Its 26 percent surge in 2025 alone has silenced sceptics, transforming heirlooms into a financial juggernaut that humbles stocks and bonds. This is not mere investment, but alchemy—a miracle forged by women whose steadfast belief in gold’s lustre has turned cultural reverence into economic triumph.

To grasp gold’s sanctity, one must delve into India’s soul, where it is less a commodity than a covenant. It is the bangle adorning a bride’s wrist, the coin tucked beneath a mattress, a shield against life’s tempests. A Delhi-based cultural historian observes, “Gold is not just wealth; it is the pulse of lineage, a silent vow of security woven into India’s fabric.”