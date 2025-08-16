Am I an Indian citizen?

It leads us a crucial question. Where does one find evidence about his Indian citizenship? The Register of Citizens (RoC) hasn’t been revised since 2011 dues to bureaucratic wrangling. The RoC is perhaps the only credible document that is prepared after due diligence by millions of government officials after every decade. Now it’s the ECI which has evolved its own mechanism of granting franchise to an Indian. It also means it has taken over the role of the RoC, because only an Indian citizen can participate in the elections. It wants 11 documents from any prospective voter to claim his right to vote.

The ECI now wants birth certificate, matriculation certificate, domicile, marriage, parent’s birth certificate etc. Surprisingly, none of the plastic or digital identities like Aadhaar, PAN, and its own photo identity card— the Electoral Photo Identity Card—are strong enough evidence.

Why? No coherent justification is given. The ECI needs to be reminded that only 2.5 percent of Indians have passports. Just 14.71 percent have matriculation certificates. Birth certificates? Difficult to guess how many Indians possess it. The ECI’s own data, presented in court, shows that most Indians lack these documents.

Let’s talk about Aadhaar. The government had spent a staggering `12,000 crore, or approximately $1.5 billion, by 2023 to build this “unique identity” system. It was claimed it would be the key to everything—bank accounts, taxes, property transactions, even entry to sensitive establishments like airports. It’s a biometric behemoth, capturing your fingerprints, iris scans, and personal history, linking you to your family, your address, your existence. It’s mandatory for buying a car, renting a house, or filing taxes. Yet, when it comes to proving you’re Indian, it’s worthless. The ECI says it’s not enough to get you on the voter list. The same government that pushed Aadhaar as the ultimate proof of existence now shrugs and says, “Sorry, not for citizenship.” And the kicker? Aadhaar’s vulnerabilities have been exposed time and again.

Then there’s the voter ID, the EPIC issued by the ECI. For decades, it’s been your ticket to the ballot box, proof that you’re part of India’s democratic heartbeat. But now ECI finds its own voter’s list tainted as it contains the names of those who have entered illegally. Illegal migrants, as defined by the Act, can’t acquire citizenship through most routes.

Why hasn’t it clarified what makes a citizen? Why hasn’t it created a single, secure ID that proves citizenship, like a Social Security Number in the US or a National Insurance Number in the UK? Instead, we’re juggling Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, ration cards—none of which cuts it.

Advocate Saurav Agrawal, commenting on the Bombay HC ruling, hit the nail on the head: “Time has come for the executive and the judiciary to provide for a document of proof of citizenship. Surprising that the government fought so hard in the Supreme Court for sustaining Aadhaar, but now it transpires that Aadhaar has been rendered a mere paper, albeit at the cost of privacy rights.”