Smash India's aviation tyranny now

Yet as the nation fumed, the government flinched. Instead of confronting this insolent titan, it capitulated with bewildering speed. It withdrew its own safety-driven directive issued 18 months ago on pilot rest rules. What should have been a moment of regulatory resolve became an act of political retreat, signalling that the mightiest state has surrendered to airlines’ authority and arrogance.

The human consequences were not merely inconvenient. They were harrowing. The Singapore high commissioner could not attend a staffer’s wedding. A newly married couple, marooned by cancellations, attended their own reception virtually. And what did the airlines offer? Excuses draped in corporate jargon. IndiGo blamed technical turbulence, meteorological misfortune, airport congestion, and the new flight duty time limitations (FDTL). Yet, these fatigue-mitigation rules were not sprung overnight. They were telegraphed months in advance. Airlines had time to recruit, retrain, re-roster, and rebuild resilience. They did none of it. They bet on bending the State to their will and won.

The civil aviation minister’s reaction only magnified the malaise. As national outrage crescendoed, he remained conspicuously cloistered in bureaucratic inertia. Only once Parliament erupted did he emerge, offering mild admonitions, sterile meetings, and symbolic supervision. The government’s eventual rollback of its own pilot-rest regulations was an unmistakable admission of impotence and an extraordinary concession to corporate coercion. Meanwhile, Air India—celebrated as reborn under Tata stewardship—exposed its own antiquated underbelly. Laden with legacy lethargy, ageing aircraft, and internal alignments that prioritised mergers over passengers, it too cancelled flights in droves.

Expectedly, the opposition pounced upon the opportunity and raised uncomfortable questions. It blamed the BJP government for encouraging monopolisation of the sector, soft peddled on defiance by the airlines, allowed them to fleece passengers by charging hefty prices even during the crises created by them, and did not bother about the stranded travellers.

However, this crisis cannot be divorced from the broader structural starvation of India’s aviation capacity. A nation of 1.4 billion people operates with barely half a dozen meaningful scheduled carriers. Of the 839 registered aircraft, only 680 are operational. IndiGo owns more than half of them. On the other hand, domestic passenger traffic has surged from 140 million in 2019 to an estimated 400 million in 2025. While demand has ascended meteorically, supply has ascended minimally. Massive fleet orders—from IndiGo’s 500 Airbus aircraft to Air India’s 470 Boeing and Airbus jets—are caught in global bottlenecks of engine recalls, manufacturing delays, labour unrest, and quality-control crises. India produces barely half the pilots it needs annually, guaranteeing chronic crew shortages even before the FDTL rules tightened.