India chokes as power plays on

The nation today is enveloped in a shroud of toxic air so dense and deadly that it defines the rhythm of daily life. The country has become accustomed to waking up to skyless mornings, to weather apps that read like hazard warnings, to masks worn not for a pandemic but for particulate matter.
Global rankings shame India without mercy. India hosts 14 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities, with Delhi, Ghaziabad, Begusarai, Noida, Faridabad, Kanpur, and Lucknow frequently counted among the worst. Delhi, the reluctant poster child of urban decay, has repeatedly clocked on the list. The air quality index often reads above 450, a level at which breathing itself becomes an act of defiance. Mumbai, once cushioned by sea winds, now regularly breaches 300, and Kolkata oscillates between 200 and 300—a grim reminder that no metro is spared. In city after city, PM2.5 levels soar 20-25 times higher than the WHO standards.
It was in the thick of this crisis that parliament convulsed into a rare moment of collective unease. The debate on pollution began with statistics so stark they seemed almost unreal. Opposition benches demanded answers, activists had already issued fiery statements, and citizens watched with a mix of hope, despair, and exhaustion. And then, cutting through the noise, came a moment unprecedented in recent parliamentary memory.
Rahul Gandhi delivered the most unusual intervention of his political career on environmental issues. It was angry and urgent, but also unusually conciliatory. Holding up the latest global AQI rankings, he declared that the crisis had surpassed ideological divides and demanded that the government “treat this not as a seasonal nuisance but as a national emergency.”
For the first time in years, the opposition leader offered total cooperation, saying he was willing to support any tough measures necessary to clean the air. He urged the Prime Minister to return to parliament “with a feasible, time-bound plan of action that all parties could stand behind”, insisting that the fight for breathable air must stand above the fight for political points.
The statement thundered across the parliamentary chamber. Even members who had arrived prepared for a day of heckling fell briefly silent, signalling an unusual political ceasefire. The response came swiftly from Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who rejected the accusation that the government had been asleep at the wheel. He reminded the House of industrial norms tightened, vehicular emission standards upgraded, and construction sites surveyed. His counterattack was quick to follow. He accused the opposition of selective outrage and of using pollution as a political tool.
But outside the walls of parliament, the air remained unmoved by argument. Pollution has become the topic on every tongue. It ranged from paediatricians warning of rising asthma cases to teachers cancelling outdoor activities, from taxi drivers who cough through congested corridors to elderly residents who can no longer step out for morning walks. The country has normalised the unacceptable: playgrounds where children wheeze behind masks, hospitals where nebulisers hum like background music, and news tickers where AQI levels replace sports scores. Even courts have grown impatient.
High courts across states have repeatedly rebuked governments for what judges have bluntly called “criminal negligence”, chastising authorities for their slow action, poor coordination, and perpetual excuse-making.
Environmentalists and public health experts have, unsurprisingly, turned their fury towards the government. Year after year, pollution control budgets remain partially or wholly unspent; monitoring stations are promised but not installed; waste management rules remain decorative rather than operational. Activists cite painful statistics. They argue that nothing will change unless political leaders treat pollution with the urgency of war. But no war can be won without understanding its roots, and India’s pollution is a largely man-made catastrophe, compounded by administrative indifference and policy paralysis.
Exploding car sales have turned roads into mobile smoke stacks. India adds millions of new vehicles every year, while buses decline in number and metro networks creak under demand. Urban design remains car-centric, punishing anyone who attempts to commute without a personal vehicle. The result is an unending stream of exhaust, a smoggy soup that sits over cities like a curse.
Construction, too, has become a relentless, dust-spewing monster. Whether it is expressways around the metros, construction of millions of dwelling units in the north, skyscrapers in the west, or residential complexes in the south—debris litters every corner. Dust-control guidelines exist, but at most sites only on paper. Trucks spill sand and cement, cranes churn clouds of fine particulate matter, and enforcement officials look the other way. The economy is definitely growing. But so is the coating of dust on every rooftop, every lung.
Meanwhile, garbage, that most visible and yet most ignored civic failure, is burnt openly in countless corners of India. Landfills smoulder like giant toxic volcanoes and waste collection lags so chronically that burning has become the default method of disposal. Sewage continues to pour untreated into rivers and lakes, choking waterways that once sustained civilisation. Yamuna, Sabarmati, Mithi, Musi—all have been reduced to floating laboratories of chemical contamination.
Agricultural stubble-burning continues its annual contribution to northern India’s misery, but farmers insist that the alternatives are unaffordable or unworkable without state support. Appropriate technology exists: machines that mulch residue, incentives for crop diversification, community-level compost programmes. But policy moves too slowly, often chasing headlines rather than solutions. Bureaucratic lethargy has become a pollutant of its own. It’s visible not in the air, but in the paralysis it produces.
The political blame-game has now reached absurd proportions. States blame each other, the Centre blames states, municipal bodies blame citizens, and citizens blame fate. But air does not respect borders. Solutions exist. What they require is sustained will. Construction dust must be monitored rigorously, not symbolically. Industrial polluters must face serious penalties, not pro forma warnings. Public transport must explode in scale, buses must multiply, metro systems must integrate, and last-mile networks must expand. Waste must be segregated at source, collected reliably, and processed responsibly. Open burning must become socially and legally unacceptable. Farmers must receive real alternatives, not seasonal scolding.
But beyond all policy, what India needs most is honesty—in acknowledging the scale of the crisis, in accepting past mistakes, in committing to change. Perhaps this is why Rahul’s unusual offer of cooperation struck a rare chord. It recognised that the crisis has outgrown partisanship. The opposition now expects the government to return to parliament with a real, implementable, aggressive plan—one that cuts through bureaucratic fog as decisively as winter smog cuts through morning light.
Until then, citizens remain trapped in an air they did not pollute and a politics they cannot escape. India stands at the edge of an avoidable abyss. It can choose clean air, coordinated action, and courageous leadership, or it can continue gasping under the weight of its own apathy. For now, as the smog thickens and anger rises, the present and future generations continue to inhale poison and perish.
