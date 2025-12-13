India chokes as power plays on

The nation today is enveloped in a shroud of toxic air so dense and deadly that it defines the rhythm of daily life. The country has become accustomed to waking up to skyless mornings, to weather apps that read like hazard warnings, to masks worn not for a pandemic but for particulate matter.

Global rankings shame India without mercy. India hosts 14 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities, with Delhi, Ghaziabad, Begusarai, Noida, Faridabad, Kanpur, and Lucknow frequently counted among the worst. Delhi, the reluctant poster child of urban decay, has repeatedly clocked on the list. The air quality index often reads above 450, a level at which breathing itself becomes an act of defiance. Mumbai, once cushioned by sea winds, now regularly breaches 300, and Kolkata oscillates between 200 and 300—a grim reminder that no metro is spared. In city after city, PM2.5 levels soar 20-25 times higher than the WHO standards.

It was in the thick of this crisis that parliament convulsed into a rare moment of collective unease. The debate on pollution began with statistics so stark they seemed almost unreal. Opposition benches demanded answers, activists had already issued fiery statements, and citizens watched with a mix of hope, despair, and exhaustion. And then, cutting through the noise, came a moment unprecedented in recent parliamentary memory.

Rahul Gandhi delivered the most unusual intervention of his political career on environmental issues. It was angry and urgent, but also unusually conciliatory. Holding up the latest global AQI rankings, he declared that the crisis had surpassed ideological divides and demanded that the government “treat this not as a seasonal nuisance but as a national emergency.”

For the first time in years, the opposition leader offered total cooperation, saying he was willing to support any tough measures necessary to clean the air. He urged the Prime Minister to return to parliament “with a feasible, time-bound plan of action that all parties could stand behind”, insisting that the fight for breathable air must stand above the fight for political points.