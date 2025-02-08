Trumperialism plans to control the world

Colonisation is dead; long live colonisation. The new-again president of the United States, Donald Trump, is convinced that the American imperium has been weakened by capitulation to liberal democracies by concession-oriented presidents. He wants to take the US back to pre-Second World War times when President Franklin Roosevelt kept aloof from the troubles of Europe and Britain. Ironically, those were the halcyon days of the British and European empires, whose decline in the late 1940s coincided with the rise of the American empire. Irony died as more than 4,00,000 American soldiers perished on the battlefields of Europe, an astronomical figure compared to Afghanistan and Iraq later.

Today, Trump is the uncrowned monarch of the US who surveys all. The elected sovereign craves to expand his empire without umpires, through mergers and acquisitions. His dreams are his missions. His dil maange more.

As capitalism proves its money power again, Trumpitalism comes up tops. Trumpian omnivorousness has acquired international dimensions. While his enemies accuse him of shooting from the lip—he wants to buy Greenland, take over the Panama Canal and convert Canada into the 51st state of the US—there is a method to his madness.

The 47th president’s eyes are set upon war-torn Gaza. Though his stunned senior staff tried to walk back his statement that the US will “take over” Gaza and develop it into a Mediterranean riviera, Trump had no problem channelling his inner property magnate. In the presence of visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, he announced his Gaza plan: “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area… do a real job, do something different... This was not a decision made lightly. Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent.”