Bollywood flops as the South shines

The theory goes that there are only seven stories in the world, and every story ever told is their permutation. In the same vein, there are seven clichés in Bollywood—Akshay Kumar, the three Khans, Deepika Padukone, the Kapoors, and Karan Johar—who tell the same story over and over again.

This dictum was recently proved in a cavernous PVR auditorium that stood eerily silent during an opening-day show of Housefull 5, its plush seats untouched despite the top booking app flashing a deceptive 60 percent sold status. Akshay Kumar’s latest comedy caper, backed by a staggering ensemble of 19 stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Nana Patekar, limped to a Rs 24-crore opening on June 6—a pale shadow of the franchise’s earlier debuts—and failed to cross Rs 100 crore in its opening week.

Social media buzzed with disdain, branding it a “cringe disaster” and “waahiyat”, with its trailer scraping just 8 million YouTube views in 21 hours—one of Akshay’s lowest. This flop, coupled with whispers of producers inflating ticket sales to mask empty theatres, paints a grim picture for Bollywood’s biggest names. Their star power is dimming, which threatens India’s Rs 12,000-crore entertainment industry, its 9,500 screens, and the hundreds of millions of film watchers who fuel it. The ironic twist is that as Hindi cinema stumbles, South Indian films surge. It exposes Bollywood’s creative famine.

Akshay, the indefatigable ‘Khiladi’, once ruled B-town with hits like Hera Pheri and Welcome. But his recent offerings like Sky Force, Kesari 2, and now Housefull 5 have floundered, failing to cross Rs 100 crore. The Big B lent his gravitas to Housefull 5 via Instagram endorsements for son Abhishek, but couldn’t improve the film’s Rs 54 crore two-day haul. His recent roles, like in Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 550 crore in Hindi), leaned on South Indian production muscle, underscoring Bollywood’s reliance on external firepower.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar gathered a disappointing Rs 26 crore, despite its Rs 200-crore budget. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, where she played Indira Gandhi, crumbled at Rs 18.4 crore. Though Anupam Kher praised Kangana’s directorial vision, audiences shunned the film, echoing their rejection of his patriotic cameos in flops like The Vaccine War (2023).