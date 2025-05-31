Cities drown in greed’s flood

The rains of May 2025 have unleashed a merciless reckoning on India’s urban giants—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru—turning their streets into raging rivers, their homes into swamps, and their dreams into tragedies. Homes were swept away. Uprooted by rain rage, venerable trees collapsed on cars, killing people. In Bengaluru, a young boy stepped out of a bus and was sucked into a manhole by swirling waters. In Delhi, a wall collapsed and killed labourers.
On May 2, the capital was battered by over 80 mm of rain in mere hours, marking the city’s wettest May since 1901. Minto Bridge, Azadpur and areas near Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 submerged, stranding commuters and damaging vehicles; a car was seen swallowed by water at Minto Road. Mumbai, hit with 104 mm of rain in a single hour at Nariman Point on May 26, saw the Mithi River—choked by encroachments—spill over, flooding Kurla and suspending Metro Line 3 services. Flooding claimed eight lives in Kurla, including 15-year-old Ayesha, whose family shop was destroyed, their livelihood washed away. Bengaluru, grappling with incessant downpours, watched its IT corridors like Whitefield drown, with an X post decrying a “tech city sinking in filth”.
Ironically, Mumbai can move billions of dollars across continents in seconds. But its billionaire residents living in multimillion-dollar condos can’t move from one street to another during the monsoons. Delhi can host the G20 Summit over 3 sq km, but its residents must wade through foul water spewed from decrepit sewage systems. Bengaluru’s Vrishabhawathi river is a black, toxic stream—80 percent of the city’s 1,800 million litres of sewage per day is untreated. It can connect the world, but not disconnect from despair. An X post lamented, “IT parks gleam, but floods expose our shame.”
Even after 75 years, over 70 percent of Indian cities don’t have a proper sewage and garbage disposal system. The infamous public works departments, which look after roads and civil works, are now the public’s worst demon.
These monsoon floods aren’t freak phenomenons, but a fierce testimony to India’s ravaged rivers and choked drainage system. The country cradles over 400 waterways—from the gracious Ganga to the mighty Mahanadi—yet witnesses their wanton waste and willful destruction. A sobering 2025 study reveals 280 of 603 assessed rivers—a staggering 46 percent—are severely polluted, with a precious few like Meghalaya’s magnificent Umngot maintaining its pristine purity with protective practices. The report identified 320 toxic stretches across 275 rivers. The Ganga carries 2.9 billion litres of untreated sewage daily. Mumbai’s Mithi, narrowed to half its 120-foot width by slums and highways, is a sludge-filled mockery.
India’s urban sewage systems are collapsing under the weight of neglect. Delhi generates 3,800 million litres of sewage daily, but treats only 2,600 million litres, leaving the Yamuna choking on the rest. Its 2,064-km storm-water drain network covers just half the city and is not designed for its estimated 38 million citizens. Mumbai discharges 2,100 million litres, with just half of it receiving tertiary treatment. A 2025 IIT Bombay study branded Mumbai’s 1860s-era drainage system a relic, unfit for 22 million people, yet Rs 1,200 crore in desilting contracts in 2024 went to shell companies, leaving 55 percent of the drains clogged. Bengaluru treats only 30 percent of its 1,800 million litres, the rest clogging drains and lakes; its 800 lakes, once flood buffers, have shrunk to 17, with 90 percent lost to real estate predators. The fatal flaw lies in mixing storm-water and sewage drains. Delhi’s drains buckled this May, flooding 170 areas. Mumbai’s Mithi overflowed, inundating 12,000 homes.
These tragedies echo past horrors like the July 2024 flooding of a coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar, where three civil service aspirants—Ananya, Rohan, and Priya—drowned in a basement, their dreams snuffed out by a burst drain. Dengue cases spiked to 12,000 in Delhi in 2025, bred in stagnant water, hitting slums the hardest, where only 5 percent have piped water.
The emotional weight is unbearable. Families have been shattered and their futures stolen, all because of systemic failure. India’s race for ‘progress’—new airports, highways, smart cities—has devoured its natural defences. Delhi’s Yamuna Expressway, cutting through floodplains, crippled the river’s ability to absorb deluges. Bengaluru’s Rs 27,000-crore Peripheral Ring Road consumed 1,100 acres of lakes and green cover. Nationwide, 40 percent of wetlands have vanished since 1990, per a 2025 Wetlands International report. Chennai’s Pallikaranai marsh, once 5,500 hectares, is now 600, its airport expansion blamed for 2023’s $2-billion flood losses. The Ganga’s floodplain, home to 500 million, has lost 15 percent to roads and real estate. The Rs 5.6-lakh-crore river interlinking project threatens ecological ruin. Urban open spaces have shrunk 30 percent since 2000, replaced by concrete that traps rainwater and clogs drains.
Corruption is the knife in India’s heart. The Namami Gange project, with Rs 32,000 crore allocated since 2014, has left 68 percent of its sewage treatment plants non-functional in 2025, per the Comptroller and Auditor General’s audit. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation squandered Rs 1,500 crore on drains desilting from 2020 to 2024, with 60 percent of contracts going to ghost firms. Delhi’s Rs 3,000-crore 2041 sewerage plans are stalled, some of the funds siphoned through fake tenders. Bengaluru’s Rs 1,200-crore AMRUT scheme achieved just 20 percent of its sewage treatment target by 2025, with locals alleging kickbacks.
In contrast, global cities offer a lifeline. Tokyo’s underground reservoirs and permeable pavements absorb 50 percent of its 1,500-mm annual rainfall, preventing floods. New York’s 10,600-km drainage network is monitored real-time and handles 5,000 million litres of wastewater. Singapore’s ABC Waters programme uses green roofs and bio-swales, while Germany processes 99 percent of municipal waste into energy, compared to India’s 12 million tonnes treated out of 62 million tonnes. Japan’s 70 percent recycling rate, driven by segregation, shames India’s 80 percent landfill reliance. Indore’s waste management model and Meghalaya’s Umngot conservation show India can change. But it demands rage and resolve.
India must immediately implement intelligent interventions: enforce river reserve zones to rescue waterways; construct separate storm and sewage systems, upgrade Delhi’s decrepit drains and halt harmful wetland destruction for fancy and expensive infra projects if people can’t even enjoy their utility. Ambitious projects need aggressive public oversight. Adopt Singapore’s superior pavements and Japan’s judicious waste segregation. River reserve zones must be protected to save Mithi and its sisters. Halt wetland reclamation for airports and highways; restore Chennai’s Pallikaranai marsh; enforce public oversight for projects like Namami Gange; jail corrupt contractors and their political-bureaucratic enablers. Empower communities with apps like Mumbai’s Freshwater Watch.
The Yamuna mourns Delhi’s five fallen souls, the Mithi laments Ayesha’s death, the Vrishabhawathi chokes under corporate callousness. The rains will return with renewed rage, but they must not bring relentless ruin. The time for tokenism has terminated. Now, only transformative action can turn this tide of tragedy and treason and save the soul of the nation.
PRABHU CHAWLA
prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com
Follow him on X @PrabhuChawla