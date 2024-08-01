Confronting the Wayanad tragedy and reflecting on crony capitalism: 25 forgotten guidelines

As the news of the devastating Wayanad landslide and the humongous death toll hit the headlines on July 30, I was flooded with phone calls and requests for interviews. Had we not discussed such possibilities and the way ahead in our Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) report submitted in 2011? What is it that we had to say?

The theme of our report was that any nation, including India, can be viewed as harbouring four types of capital: natural (water, vegetation, biodiversity, agriculture, animal husbandry, fish production), social (cooperative behaviour, sense of security), human (education, health, employability), and man-made.

India sadly is exclusively focused on building up highly subsidised man-made capital at the serious expense of natural, human, and social capital. This approach worsens economic, social, educational, and health disparities, thereby jeopardising overall social welfare and reducing the ability of our industrial enterprises to compete internationally. This is associated with increasing frequency and intensity of human interventions. The standing testimonies to this are the mines and quarries, roads, and buildings on hill slopes everywhere including in highly ecologically sensitive regions.

The only way to bring these unfortunate trends under check will be to follow WGEEP's carefully drafted guidelines for regulation as well as promotion of developmental activities graded with respect to zones with three different levels of ecological sensitivity, high, moderate and low. These are not meant to be as final, rigid prescriptions but are meant to initiate a bottom-up process of democratic decision-making beginning with the gram sabhas (local village bodies).

WGEEP's guidelines include, among others:

1) No special economic zones

2) No new hill stations

3) Rescheduling reservoir operations to improve downstream flows

4) Participatory sand auditing and strict regulation of sand mining

5) Rehabilitation of mined areas with special focus on reviving water resources

6) River basin planning to be supported by suitable legal institutions to coordinate working of different departments currently dealing with rivers in a compartmentalised manner

7) Promoting organic agricultural practices, encouraging participatory breeding programmes and precision agricultural practices, introducing incentive payments for [a] sequestration of carbon in soils and [b] maintenance of select traditional cultivars

10) Redeploying subsidies for chemical fertilizers towards maintenance of livestock and production of biogas and generation of organic manure

11) Strictly controlling use of dynamite and other explosives to kill fish

12) Providing fish ladders at reservoirs

13) Introducing incentive payments as 'conservation service charges' for maintenance of indigenous fish species in tanks under the control of Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) or fishermen’s cooperatives

14) Implementing the Forest Rights Act while reaching out to people to facilitate their claims

15) Making special funds available to BMCs for disbursal in relation to wildlife-related damage

16) No mining in areas demarcated as ESZ1; where mining exists, it should be phased out in five years, by 2016

19) No new mining in ESZ2; existing mining to be conducted under strict regulation and social audit

20) New mining may be taken up in ESZ3 under strict regulation and social audit

21) Illegal mining to be stopped immediately

22) No new red and orange category industries in ESZ1 and ESZ2; existing industries to switch to zero pollution by 2016 and be subject to strict regulation and social audit

22) Promoting small-scale, micro- and pico- hydropower systems that are people-owned and managed and are off grid

23) Strict regulation of existing thermal power plants; obligation to promote alternative uses of fly ash such as in making roads

24) No new railway line and no new national highway/state highway/ expressways in ESZ1

25) Tailoring environmental education projects to serve as an instrument of participatory environmental monitoring involving local community members; connecting such exercises to the preparation of People's Biodiversity Registers by BMCs.