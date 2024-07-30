Deadly Wayanad landslides: Warnings from ignored Madhav Gadgil-panel report back in limelight

As another tragedy left the otherwise picturesque Wayanad reeling in shock and suffering, a 13-year-old report that had specifically warned against indiscriminate quarrying and construction activities in Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) has once again re-emerged into the limelight.

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel led by Madhav Gadgil had specifically warned against anti-environmental activities in Meppadi, where a major landslide wiped out an entire village, in its report submitted before the Centre in August 2011.

Meppadi, which is in Vythiri taluk where Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages the villages that bore the brunt of Tuesday's deadly landslides, was one of the 18 Ecologically Sensitive Localities (ESL) in Kerala identified by the panel.

However, both the state and Central Governments were not keen on implementing the same and instead went ahead with measures aimed at diluting the proposals.

In its report, the Madhav Gadgil-led panel had proposed to categorise Ecologically Sensitive Areas and Zones across the Western Ghats.

There were clear restrictions and regulations on construction activities in ESZ - I and ESZ - II regions.

"We proposed that quarrying and red category industries should not be allowed in ESZ- I. Also in areas where quarrying was permitted, we suggested that quarries should be at least 100 metres away from human settlements. However, later on, the government reduced the distance to a mere 50 metres," pointed out environmentalist VS Vijayan, member of WGEEP.

The Union Government later rejected the Gadgil report and appointed another panel led by Kasturirangan to come up with another report. The Gadgil panel had recommended that the entire Western Ghats be notified as ESAs. The Kasturirangan committee, however, reduced the extent of ESAs to 37 per cent of the Western Ghats.