Rahul’s reign of relentless defeats

A decade later, the party clawed its way to 99 seats. The collapse of its state power tells an even more haunting story. In 2014, the Congress governed 11 states; today, it controls only three—Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, a tiny archipelago of influence in a vast political ocean dominated by the BJP and regional forces. A national party that once dreamed in maps has been reduced to hoping in fragments.

Its legislative strength reveals the same downward slide. The total number of Congress MLAs across India has fallen by nearly half in a decade, a sign of withering organisational vitality. What remains is an ageing party with exhausted leaders, weakened structures, and an increasingly demoralised base. This would be tragic in any context. But for the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, it is staggering. Because Rahul has not merely struggled when compared to his contemporaries, he has fallen woefully short when measured against his own lineage. Consider his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru. The architect of modern India, Nehru led the Congress to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories, each with overwhelming mandates. The Congress of Nehru governed more than three-fourths of the states, setting the ideological and administrative foundations of the young republic.

Then came Rahul’s grandmother Indira Gandhi, whose political instincts were razor-sharp and whose electoral dominance unmatched. She, too, won three national elections, two of them with thunderous majorities. Under her stewardship, the Congress once again ruled over more than two-thirds of the states. Even Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi achieved what had seemed impossible. After eight years out of power, she orchestrated a dramatic Congress return in 2004. It wasn’t through dynastic entitlement, but through strategic political engineering. She built alliances, stitched together ideological contradictions with finesse, and placed the understated but formidable Manmohan Singh as the prime ministerial face of a stable coalition. In 2009, she delivered a second consecutive term.

Against this lineage of political mastery, Rahul’s record looks painfully stark. He has become, by any objective measure, the most unsuccessful political inheritor in the history of the Nehru-Gandhi family. While his forebears expanded the Congress, he has presided over its contraction. Where they transformed it into a national force, he has shrunk it beyond recognition. Where they governed from a position of strength, he leads a party struggling to breathe.