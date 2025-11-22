Cavilling Opposition, perilling democracy

Democracy does not collapse with a bang. It withers in silence when its challengers forget how to fight. The Bihar debacle has not merely cost the opposition a state; it has stripped Indian democracy of a viable opposition. The verdict has come like a cold slap across the face of the INDIA bloc, not because it is unexpected, but because it is humiliating in its clarity. A vast political experiment that promised reinvention has stumbled again into its familiar abyss of disunity and personality battles.

The Bihar election was no routine loss. It exposed the hollowness of the opposition’s promise and the absence of a voice that could ignite mass hope. This defeat is not just about one state. It is a signal flare illuminating a larger national tragedy: India currently has no viable opposition capable of countering the mighty BJP. This vacuum is dangerously deepening.

In Bihar, there was no plan, no single face, and no coherent message. The message of survival eclipsed the message of change. The BJP did not need to boast about its national strength. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mesmerising messages and missionary commitment alone dominated the narrative as a mask of order and certainty. It is astonishing because Bihar is a land that once gave India the greatest political uprising against concentrated power during the Emergency. Today, that same land watches parties fight like feral siblings defending shrinking fiefdoms. Leaders who cannot unite their own cadres are dreaming of uniting the nation.