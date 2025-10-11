Gold glow: From shield to thrill

This transformation from heirloom to an asset class is neither accidental nor sudden. It is the product of a decade of converging forces, domestic and global, that are reshaping gold’s price and role in modern portfolios. Domestically, the story begins with demand that has been stubbornly resilient. Despite price surges, jewellery and ceremonial demand in India have remained significant. Rough estimates place India’s annual gold demand in the neighbourhood of 700-800 tonnes, sustaining 70-75 percent of domestic consumption.

A second domestic driver for price rise is the rupee. Every depreciation of the rupee against the dollar translates into an immediate rupee-price increase at retail counters, because most bullion trade is dollar-denominated. In recent years, the rupee’s depreciation—from the mid-60s/70s per dollar a few years back to around 87 now—has acted as an accelerant. Policy uncertainty around import duties, occasional regulatory moves and the spectre of taxes or changes in GST treatment have also nudged buyers to bring purchases forward or hoard physical gold—tidy mechanics that exacerbate price spikes.

On the international front, buying by central banks like the RBI has seen a tectonic shift. Countries that once treated gold as a relic have, over the past decade, added sizeable reserves, partly as a hedge against geopolitical tensions, partly as diversification away from dollar-centric holdings. Premiums in certain quarters have been driven by large sovereign purchases that reduce the pool of gold available for private hands.

What about supply? Here, the argument that “we are running out of gold” is inaccurate. Global mine production has grown slowly by a percent or two a year in normal time because new mines take years to discover, permit, and develop. In numeric terms, the gap between the global demand and supply hasn’t widened much. For example, total global demand around 5,000 tonnes in recent years has matched supply.

This brings us to the crux of the moral and economic dilemma: is gold the new ‘bold’ investment, a stabiliser in an uncertain financial world, or has it been co-opted into speculative machinations that erode its social function? The answer, inconvenient as it is, is both. For investors and institutions, gold has matured into a visible, tradeable hedge. During periods of equity market stress or when inflation fears become palpable, gold has provided portfolio ballast and, in many years, superior returns.