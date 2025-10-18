Kerala battles for new identities

The BJP’s breakthrough in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has further intensified pre-election dynamics. For the first time, the party won a parliamentary seat in Kerala when actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi captured Thrissur, ending decades of marginalisation. The party’s statewide vote share reached around 16 percent, getting about 25 percent or more in constituencies such as Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur.

However, Kerala’s demographic makeup alone presents a formidable barrier to the BJP’s ambitions. According to the 2011 Census, Hindus account for 54.73 percent of the state’s population, Muslims 36.56 percent, and Christians 18.48 percent. Thus, Muslims and Christians together constitute about 45 percent Kerala’s population. They are large, well-organised, and entrenched in social institutions such as mosques, churches, community bodies, and minority political formations. The BJP’s vote share may be rising, but remains far behind the dominant fronts’. The RSS can probably alter the one-sided narrative. But it would find it difficult to acquire political power even in the long run. This is not just a political pivot; it is Kerala’s karmic reckoning where conviction meets culture, and the story of god’s own country is rewritten by its own children.

Nevertheless, sociologically, the changes are visible in traditional community alignments. The Ezhava community, represented by the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam under Vellappally Natesan, has increasingly aligned with saffron initiatives. The Nair Service Society led by G Sukumaran Nair has signalled openness to cultural nationalism on issues such as Sabarimala.

Even younger Christian leaders in central Kerala are reassessing their political affiliations. The electorate is no longer bound by conventional ideological loyalties, and the space once dominated by the Left and Congress is now contested by an ideology rooted in heritage, cultural cohesion, and principled governance. In addition, the Left’s fatigue after consecutive terms in power is evident. Vijayan and his ministers spend more energy defending controversies than shaping policy. Governance challenges, including rising inflation, youth unemployment, and declining remittances from the Gulf have weakened the Left’s moral authority.

Kerala’s political environment remains complex. Literacy, civil society activism, and a politically aware electorate provide resilience against polarisation. The state’s Muslim and Christian minorities together ensure no ideology can dominate purely through majoritarian appeal. Yet, the Sangh parivar’s expansion and the BJP’s strategic outreach have created a credible, ideologically coherent alternative capable of challenging the Left and Congress on multiple fronts. The upcoming assembly election is poised to be the most consequential since 1957, when E M S Namboodiripad led the world’s first democratically elected communist government.