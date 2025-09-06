Bihar blueprint of Bharat’s big battle

Elections are the anvil on which democratic destinies are determinatively decreed and new leaders are shaped. They catalyse revolutionary reconstitutions, consecrate nascent nomenclatures, and consign erstwhile titans to temporal twilight.

In Bihar’s 2025 assembly apotheosis, 243 constituencies constitute not mere mathematical markers. It’s a high-stakes democratic delta where destinies go toe to toe, duelling dramatically. Three titans—Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi—stand at the precipice of political purgatory, their legacies at stake in liminal uncertainty. Two caste-centric coalitions, JD(U) and LJP, engage in existential combat for survival, while the BJP’s bureaucratic behemoth and the INDIA bloc’s fragile federation face their most formidable examination.

Nitish, the battle-hardened gladiator, confronts his most consequential challenge yet. Five times he has helmed Bihar’s hierarchical history, but 2025 may be his ultimate political purgatory. His JD(U), once a dominating dynamic, has decisively deteriorated, its voting vitality sliding from 22.6 percent in 2010 to a mere 15.7 percent in 2020. Anti-incumbency is his implacable ideological adversary after two decades of dominion. His administrative achievements like infrastructural improvements, electrical enhancement and ameliorated order remain undeniably documented, but fade against the formidable fatigue of electoral ennui.

Unemployment gnaws at Bihar’s soul, with 7.5 million of its people toiling outside the state. Migration is a wound that refuses to heal. Nitish’s switches between blocs have earned him the stinging moniker ‘Palturam’. He must deliver a majority to keep JD(U) relevant in the NDA, which projects him as its chief minister candidate. This projection irks some BJP leaders, who crave a larger role.