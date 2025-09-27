Atmanirbhar Bharat needs Swadeshi 2.0

India has always been a magnet for marauders, a honey-pot for hustlers, a paradise perpetually plundered by profiteers. The East India Company came not with cannons first, but with contracts, not ostensibly as conquerors but as ‘traders’. Yet it toppled thrones, twisted traditions, and turned a flourishing civilisation into a famished colony. What began as barter ended in bondage.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav declared he was replacing foreign-owned digital systems with Zoho, a desi firm, for accounting and data storage needs. Atmanirbhar Bharat? Heck no. Soho to Zoho is a symbolic flicker of self-reliance in a vast ocean of foreign control. The British are gone, but the buccaneer breed begets billions.
The imperial flag no longer pollutes the skies of India, but a new imperium thrives: the West India Company. The British bastions are buried, but the Western buccaneer breed begets billions in bounty—the West India Company 2.0 of American artifice. Where the old colonisers carted away cotton, gold, and opium, the new ones covet craftier cargo—data, the digital diamonds of the 21st century.
Cloaked as auditors, advisers, and analysts, these agencies have infiltrated India’s governance, embedded themselves in ministries, and ensnared the state in a web of dependency. What once was conquest by commerce is now colonisation by consultancy.
If India is serious about self-reliance, it must not skim the surface. It must strike at the root. That root today has been poisoned by the Big Four, the globetrotting giants of audit and consultancy: Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG. Their glass towers in Bandra-Kurla and Aerocity masquerade as shrines of elite efficiency, but are really fortresses of foreign influence.
According to public reports, together they gobbled up Rs 38,000 crore last year alone, outpacing global growth rates and tightening their talons on Indian soil. Deloitte’s Indian billing crossed Rs 10,000 crore, PwC’s Rs 9,200 crore, EY’s a monstrous Rs 13,400 crore, and KPMG captured Rs 6,000 crore. These aren’t just balance-sheet numbers; they are bills for borrowed brains, receipts of reliance, and invoices of intellectual outsourcing. Sensitive data from Reliance, HDFC, Adani, and L&T flows not just through Indian servers but to firms whose loyalties lie in London and New York. This is espionage by Excel.
One minister bragging about Zoho isn’t going to change the ‘data chor’ operation by the Big Four. Globally, these firms are stained by scandals like fraudulent audits, billion-dollar penalties, and compromised ethics. A Canadian court case revealed explosive details of US short-seller Hindenburg Research—which accused Adani of stock manipulation—allegedly colluding with a hedge fund to make money. But in India, American firms thrive, showered with ever-expanding contracts.
They blueprint India’s businesses, design corporate strategies, and script billion-dollar tenders. They sit inside ministries, drafting policies with one hand and pocketing profits with the other. Their agents work alongside bureaucrats, their templates dictating government tenders, their reports approving projects, and their risk assessments shaping investments worth billions. They are not auditing India; they are authoring its economic future, and thereby eroding its sovereignty. Every audit, every consultancy gig, leaks intelligence about India’s most strategic industries are cloaked as ‘professional service’— a national security threat in pinstripes.
Moreover, every Indian household has been infiltrated by foreign FMCG monarchs HUL, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Mondelēz, and P&G which dictate diets, monopolise markets, and drain billions in royalties to foreign parents. Every toothpaste tube, every fizzy drink, every chocolate wrapper is a bar-coded badge of colonial continuity.
In classrooms too, the brain drain is bankrolled by India’s own elite who shower foreign universities with donations while starving Indian ones of funds. Parents pour fortunes into foreign degrees while domestic campuses wither. This is not mere dependence; it is intellectual indenture. If India truly wishes to shed its colonial mindset, it must strike at the root.
Gandhi wielded a spinning wheel against an empire; today, India must forge steel shields against foreign strangleholds. Build our own Big Four as indigenous audit and consulting firms, powered by policy and patriotism. Ban foreign consultancies from burrowing into ministries. Force corporates to fund Indian universities, not Ivy League ivory towers. If Trump could tar foreign trade and China could chain foreign firms, why can’t India command compliance with its colossal market of 1.4 billion? What India needs today is nothing less than a second Swadeshi Andolan.
Swadeshi 2.0 means building our own Big Four, a consolidation of Indian audit and consulting firms with the full weight of government backing. Not just a data Oyo like Zoho, but a steel grid of financial scrutiny. Impose restrictions on foreign consultancies inside government offices and ensuring that tender systems are designed by Indians, for Indians. Reserve a large share of government contracts for domestic firms, like in the defence sector. Taxi royalty outflows to foreign FMCG giants until it is cheaper for them to root in India than loot from India. Compel Indian corporates to redirect their donations and endowments inward, to strengthen Indian universities rather than glorify Western ones.
Leaders who preach Atmanirbharta must practice it. It is not enough to switch to Zoho for PayTM while continuing to rely on Deloitte for government audits or PwC for policy design. If ministers want credibility and corporates want to claim patriotism, they must sever their addiction to foreign consultants and FMCG masters. India’s elite must choose between loyalty to global brands and loyalty to the nation. To pretend one can have both is to perpetuate the colonial mindset in modern dress. Above all, Indian business tycoons must trim their salaries and perks, and ensure reverse brain drain by paying competitive salaries to the brightest executives who are have made America Great. Let them come back to Make India Great.
This is the hour of decision. Either we ignite a movement of muscular swadeshi or we resign ourselves to servitude disguised as globalisation. Every day we delay, the chains tighten with contracts to foreign consultants, more billions in royalties abroad, more futures mortgaged to foreign diplomas. India stands at a fork in history. One road leads to renaissance of an India that builds, brands, and believes in itself and the other to bondage in the garb of consultants, colas, and consumerism.
If Mahatma Gandhi could defy the British with spinning, satyagraha, and salt, what excuse do today’s leaders have when armed with a $3.7-trillion economy and the world’s youngest workforce? Atmanirbhar Bharat cannot be a slogan. It must be a storm, a sweeping purge of foreign domination from factory to finance, kitchen shelf to cabinet file. Anything less is betrayal. The time for tokenism is over. The time for Swadeshi 2.0 is NOW. Now is not never.
Read all columns by Prabhu Chawla
Prabhu chawla
prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com
Follow him on X @PrabhuChawla