Atmanirbhar Bharat needs Swadeshi 2.0

India has always been a magnet for marauders, a honey-pot for hustlers, a paradise perpetually plundered by profiteers. The East India Company came not with cannons first, but with contracts, not ostensibly as conquerors but as ‘traders’. Yet it toppled thrones, twisted traditions, and turned a flourishing civilisation into a famished colony. What began as barter ended in bondage.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav declared he was replacing foreign-owned digital systems with Zoho, a desi firm, for accounting and data storage needs. Atmanirbhar Bharat? Heck no. Soho to Zoho is a symbolic flicker of self-reliance in a vast ocean of foreign control. The British are gone, but the buccaneer breed begets billions.

The imperial flag no longer pollutes the skies of India, but a new imperium thrives: the West India Company. The British bastions are buried, but the Western buccaneer breed begets billions in bounty—the West India Company 2.0 of American artifice. Where the old colonisers carted away cotton, gold, and opium, the new ones covet craftier cargo—data, the digital diamonds of the 21st century.

Cloaked as auditors, advisers, and analysts, these agencies have infiltrated India’s governance, embedded themselves in ministries, and ensnared the state in a web of dependency. What once was conquest by commerce is now colonisation by consultancy.