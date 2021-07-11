Modi’s centrality is in jeopardy

Ravi Shankar By

Enoch’s Recording Angel may not give Narendra Modi credit for many things, but the Prime Minister can never be accused of corruption. Rahul Gandhi’s slogan in 2019, ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ was a flop. Now he is back, after a French judge opened a probe into the Rafale deal, which our esteemed former CJI and BJP-nominated MP Ranjan Gogoi deemed as spotless as his reputation. Since ideas and personalities occur twice in history, Rahul is history’s victim. The Bofors Scandal slogan that doomed his father Rajiv Gandhi in the late 1980s—‘Gali gali mein shor hai, Rajiv Gandhi chor hai!’—is being redirected in another form at another prime minister. The braggadocio is Rahul’s redemption. Inquiries have found no evidence that Rajiv took a payoff.

It is not Rahul Gandhi that Modi should worry about, Modi the Man is Modi the Image. For seven years and more, the centrality of Modi in Indian public consciousness defined politics. Modi was the pivot on which the country revolved, whose torque made the Opposition dizzy. A master coiner of phrases and quips—Mann ki Baat, Swachh Bharat, Congress-mukt Bharat, Vikas Purush—he created epiphanies that excelled at colloquial cleverness. They were chapter headings in the new Discovery of India. The first blow delivered to the Indian economy was demonetisation, but it deified Modi in the hearts of poor Indians for punishing the rich who hoarded black money. Surgical strikes and the Pulwama retribution showed Modi was Might.

Now, Modi’s national nucleus seems to be in jeopardy. The centrifuge of his charisma is slowing. Modi is still India’s most popular prime minister, but his numbers have declined after the lethal chaos of the pandemic. The insensitivity of his ministers and chief ministers who defended, threatened or outright lied to save face reflects poorly on Modi. Their crackpot callousness towards the insane rise in petrol prices suggests arrogant ignorance. But through it all, the phrases kept rolling—Vaccine Maitri, Vishwaguru, Dilli ki doori, Dil ki doori. Events feel like photo-ops, not etchings on the walls of time.

Suddenly the Opposition has begun to occupy national mind space. Mamata Banerjee is back with a bang bigger than the Central Vista. MK Stalin and his progressive economics are getting rave reviews in the foreign press which has been lambasting Modi for his Covid-19 response. Sharad Pawar is grabbing headlines. Agitating farmers are still in the news, and BJP politicians fear visiting their constituencies. Corruption has cast its shadow on the sanctity of Ayodhya’s land. Political instability in Uttarakhand and UP reflect poor planning and execution. Sure, lapdog TV anchors keep barking with joy, but they are just TRP emperors without clothes.

Narendra Modi is at his best when he is winning. He has never lost so far. Varanasi is the eternal city of purification, and Modi is its son. Sir, atma nirbhar does not work in a global economy, but it is a good pep talk for national pride. Instead, revamp the economy as a modern powerhouse. Pour funds into healthcare immediately. Stop glorifying the past—the future lies ahead waiting to be moulded. Respect your opponents, because they won elections beating your party. And last, please stop your ministers from thanking you each time they get a haircut. You don’t need the sycophancy.

