The collapse of Shivaji statue is an insult to history

Statues represent the sacred petrifaction of history. They withstand the wayward winds of Nature and politics, as metaphors of diversity in unity. They are today’s tributes to yesterday’s glories when men and women lived and died defending or embodying values that shape our society. Constructed with the best of materials and techniques available, statues such as the 460 BC Artemision Bronze, installed in the National Archaeology Museum in Athens, millennia after their sculptors have become dust, are messages from one civilisation to the next.

Does Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s weak excuse that ‘gutsy winds’ toppled Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue indicate an ominous soliloquy, with state elections around the corner? Is the statue of Balasaheb Thackeray, which mocks the same ocean winds that felled the Maratha icon’s sculpture, telling the man who usurped his son’s legacy something? Careers of turncoats crash. Ancient memorials to champions stand for centuries, defying the gravity of ideologies.

The dangerous side of the sycophancy of powerful BJP netas is currently getting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on board to inaugurate memorials made without a proper audit of the tender allotment, the contractor’s track record and political affiliation, and the designer’s credentials—a perfect recipe for scandal. Their only wish is to bask in the solar glow of Modi’s presence, like satellites encircling a luminous political object.

With friends like these, the Prime Minister doesn’t need enemies. Toadies are in a hurry to organise photo-ops beside hastily erected statues of historical and cultural figures whose reputation they hope to cash in on to get votes. Corruption is the shaky political foundation of opportunism. Of course, we can already see where the inquiry into the Shivaji statue fiasco is heading.