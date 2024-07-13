The Canada catastrophe with India

The context of liberty is civilisation. The marker of civilisation is law and order, not the amorality of power politics. Once upon a time, before the Trudeaus—father and son—entered politics, Canada was multicultural, like a falafel stall in Tel Aviv, patronised by a Turkish man with a Hindu wife. It was different from 1880s’ America, where even Presidents owned slaves. Canada was free man’s land where the euphemistic Underground Railroad was the route to freedom for slave fugitives and freed Blacks.

The phrase appeared in 1839 in a Washington newspaper that reported a young slave escaping his owners on a train that “went underground all the way to Boston”. The Underground Railroad was a vast network of clandestine routes and safe houses in America that lasted till the mid-19th century operated by free African Americans, liberal sympathisers and abolitionists to reach Canada.

By 1850, around 1,00,000 slaves had escaped to the Land of Maple Syrup. Canada, however, refuses to escape its anti-India legacy. Last week, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) accused India of foreign interference and espionage activities on its soil. The Indian government simply scoffed.

Canada’s NSA Jody Thomas named India as one of “a number of state and non-state proxies” interfering in Canadian politics. At a recent conference at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, she named Russia and Iran too. CSIS incompetence is legendary; leaks of internal documents indicated China has the most sophisticated election interference network in Canada. David Vigneault, director of CSIS, lost his job after the leaks.

The Canadian Underground Railroad still exists, but not to carry slaves seeking freedom. Travelling first class are criminals, secessionists, anti-Semitics, Islamic radicals and Sharia seekers, all protected by Justin Trudeau’s government, its judicial system, an incompetent intelligence apparatus and the police. Their targets: India and Israel.