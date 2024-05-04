Deport anti-Semites to protect America

We recognise the national movements that support the plight of the Palestinian people and endorse the 2005 call issued by Palestinian civil society for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions.” The protests are so well coordinated and sophisticated in scale and organisation that US law enforcement believes Islamic subversive outfits are coordinating the hikois. Unless Joe Biden, FBI and Homeland Security identify and deport the protestors to their home countries, American society and its values are doomed.

Europe is learning from its past self-destructive immigration policies while the UK is bound for civil war, perhaps a decade away. This is election year in America and Biden must keep in mind that polls show 80 per cent of Americans support Israel against Palestine. Jan Rose Kasmir, the chrysanthemum girl, recalled years later that there were communists, White Panthers, Black Panthers and many other factions among the anti-Vietnam War protestors. But nobody was violent or called for death.

The backlash against the anti-Israel protests will scald America. White supremacist violence is on the rise, provoked by the racist and religious nature of the current revolts. They aren’t Jew lovers either: from 1942 to 1945, Irish Catholic youths attacked Jews in Boston and New York, as cops stood by. The Palestinian mobs are dividing America and the impact could fling the US back to the Jim Crow days as angry right-wing nationalism jostles for the political driving seat.

When Narendra Modi said “it’s not Harvard but hard work that pays dividends”, he was mocked for his prejudice against elitism. A Harvard four-year degree course costs about Rs 1.9 crore and an MIT degree is about Rs 71 lakh. Many of the Palestinian subversives are hiding their faces with scarves to avoid identification and lose prospective jobs in blue chip firms. The American dream is turning into a Sharia nightmare and the US is on track to follow the UK to social suicide. Liberals are being hoisted on their own petard, exposed as anti-Semitic radicals. So much for the Statue of Liberty.