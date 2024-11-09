Do we need the UN?

He ineffectually tried to use the UN’s influence to address the wars in Sudan and Ukraine in which millions are dying. Peace operations in Africa and sanctions against gang violence-ravaged Haiti haven’t yielded results. He tried to stop human right violations in Myanmar, but the Generals aren’t in an obliging mood.

The UN couldn’t dissuade Russia from using its veto on sanctions against North Korea thanks to Kim Jong Un sending North Korean troops to fight the Ukrainians.

Gutierrez’s term ends in 2026, but the jockeying for his successor has begun. According to an unsaid convention, the Secretary-General’s job is rotational; the next UN boss could be from Latin America or the Caribbean. But the jinx is that the Security Council’s permanent members can veto the candidate.

Hence, the successor must be acceptable to the US, Russia, China and the West. India’s demand from the UN for its legitimate position in the UNSC has consistently been thwarted by China; India has given more to the UN than it has received.

The return of Trump is a booster to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Global South strategy against China: Modi had campaigned for Trump in 2019, announcing “Agli Baar Trump Sarkar”. With BJP’s strong Hindu base, Modi is not unduly worried about backing his friend Netanyahu at the cost of alienating India’s 172 million Muslims. His first tweet after the October 7 invasion was to express complete solidarity with Israel in its fight against “terrorism in all its forms”.

The Modi government has been strongly pro-Israel in this war; in April 2024, it abstained on a UN Human Rights Council resolution that called for Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an arms embargo on the Jewish nation. But, New Delhi’s YoYo game is an assertion of its independence; India supported a UNGA draft resolution to admit Palestine as a full-fledged member of the UN “favourably” but abstained on a UN resolution that called on Israel to end the occupation of Palestine within a year. The West sees India as an effective counterforce to China.

Changes in the global status quo are affected by what diplomats call ‘system-determining states.’ India wants to use the UN to become one.

These states cannot influence events on their own but can help bring policy outcomes in their favour through careful calibration of their positions as India has done in the West Asia theatre. Hence its Global South strategy, BRICS, the G20 presidency and getting the African Union on board its diplomatic chess board are clever tactics to further its cause.

The United Nations was formed in June 1945 on the ashes of World War II in which 70-85 million people died: soldiers and civilians. Included in this horrifying number were six million Jews, who were gassed, tortured or shot by Hitler’s Nazis in concentration camps, ghettoes and Death Marches.

After Iran launched missiles against Israel, and Israel responded with a calibrated counterattack, the ayatollahs have promised deadly retaliation. In the unlikely event of that happening, the US is unlikely to hold Israel back like Biden did.

Gutierrez’s response to the Israeli retaliation was characteristically ambiguous: “All acts of escalation are condemnable and must stop.”

Will the West Asia conflict spill over to another world war, one humanity will not be able to survive? The ability of the UN to survive in this toxic diplomatic and military arena holds the answer.

The UN, has for too long been in the grip of China that sees America as its nemesis. It has nurtured, funded and sponsored the anti-American bloc which the Democrats have not been able to circumvent. China mothering a Left Liberal mob is as ironical as Europe supporting it; such are the vagaries of geopolitics that beats comprehension.