Bangladesh’s war on Bengali identity picks up pace

The Bengali identity has two watermarks. Rabindranath Tagore and hilsa. The first is food for thought. The second inspires the Bengali’s thoughts for food. Bong gestalt soars above politics, religion and geography. Sadly, the topography is playing spoilsport. Is Bangladesh discarding its cultural identity, which the British dissected in 1905 and 1947? Pesciphile Calcuttans are traumatised over Dhaka banning the export of hilsa, just ahead of the Durga Puja season. Muhammad Yunus has decided if Sheikh Hasina can go to India, hilsa (ilish in Bengali) won’t.

A week before that, Muslim fanatics called for Bangladesh’s national anthem Amar Sonar Bangla, penned by Tagore, to be scrapped. A Jamaat-e-Islami zealot argued that it was “imposed by India”, forgetting that it was India which gave his country freedom, and an identity in 1971.

Until then Bengalis were chorusing the Pak national anthem: ‘Thou symbol of high resolve, O Land of Pakistan! Blessed be the citadel of faith’, and so on and so forth. It was written by the Jalandhar-born madarsa-educated school dropout, Hafeez Jalandhari. Tagore on the other hand won the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Bard of Bengal has his own melodious genre, ‘Rabindra Sangeet’. He founded free-thinking Shantiniketan.

In 2014, over two lakh Bangladeshis belted out Amar Sonar Bangla to celebrate Independence Day in Dhaka, breaking the Guinness World Record for ‘the most people simultaneously singing a national anthem’—imagine that. Though Bangladesh’s Adviser for Religious Affairs AFM Khalid Hossain has denied the new government would junk the anthem, lifting the ban on the pro-terror Jamaat-e-Islami party does not bode well for Tagore’s legacy in his country.