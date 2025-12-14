The PM the government cannot live without

When Priyanka Gandhi stood up in Parliament to defend Jawaharlal Nehru, it was personal. For the first time in years, the family that carries the Nehru-Gandhi name pushed back not with sarcasm or selective nostalgia, but with emotional rhetoric. The BJP’s savage criticisms of Nehru may be political, but for Priyanka and Rahul, they cut at something deeper: ancestral inheritance. Because they are not merely defending a historical figure. They are defending a legacy that their family presides over and too often allowed to atrophy.

India is a nation with a long memory and a longer habit of revisiting its arguments. At the centre of these recurring debates stands Jawaharlal Nehru; idealistic, flawed, ambitious, and inescapable. The BJP’s frequent invocation of Nehru is often framed as obsession, but it is worth understanding what lies beneath. Part of the reason is simply that Nehru built concrete, institutional and intellectual installations that form the blueprint of modern India. When the BJP attacks him, it is engaging not merely with a historical figure but with the architect of the very state it governs. Nehru’s achievements are not small, and they are not abstract. The IITs and IIMs, which today act as India’s global calling cards, began under his watch. The dams of the early Republic such as Bhakra Nangal and Hirakud still generate electricity, provide irrigation, and stabilise regional economies. The Atomic Energy Establishment, the early labs of the CSIR, the Planning Commission, cultural academies, scientific institutes—all were attempts to build a nation that could stand on its own feet. Even governments that came after him benefitted from this inheritance. Liberalisation in the 1990s succeeded partly because the educational and scientific base existed. India’s space and nuclear achievements rest on foundations poured in the 1950s. Startups today thrive because the talent pipeline created by these institutions never truly dried up. However, his daughter Indira Gandhi centralised power to an extent that strangled the very democratic ethos Nehru considered sacred. The Emergency did more damage to the institutional spine of India than anything Nehru’s critics now accuse him of. Rajiv Gandhi had his bursts of reformist brilliance but lacked the discipline to build at Nehru’s scale. Sonia Gandhi’s era relied heavily on welfare architecture; and some of it was lasting but it did not produce the kind of nation shaping institutions Nehru considered the bare minimum for a developing republic. Priyanka and Rahul inherit not just Nehru’s name but the debris of an inheritance poorly maintained. Which is why Priyanka’s intervention felt almost defensive, even poignant.