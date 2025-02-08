Donald Musk privatising US government for MAGA

Sometime in the early 20th century, a tiny island on the Atlantic Ocean declared independence from the British Empire. Its chief decided not to run the government and leased the island to the Hilton Hotels group. But his dreams of room service at home were dashed. London sent a squad of policemen to end the freedom run. It was the first example of privatising government in the world.

That is exactly what the two new presidents of the United States, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are up to. Never before has an unelected individual wielded so much power until President Musk happened to America. Trump has given his billionaire-bro free run to cut government costs and end the woke culture infecting US institutions.

As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk wields sweeping powers over US federal departments. MAGA is about money. Why should America subsidise global bodies that do not play nice? Musk shuttered human rights organisation USAID, whose annual budget is over $40 billion, of which India received USD 150 million last year.

Trump pulled out of WHO, a proxy Chinese organisation: Biden had donated USD 1.28 billion to the WHO’s budget for 2022-2023. The US ponies up USD 967bn, about two-thirds of NATO countries’ annual defence spending; Trump is seeking an equitable contribution from member countries. DOGE is emailing workers to retire for pay-offs.