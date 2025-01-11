Britain’s rape jihad

Soon after her 12th birthday, Sarah got into a car with a fat 35-year-old British Pakistani man who took her virginity. A friend at the time warned Sarah that the man was a paedophile and shouldn’t be trusted, but Sarah ignored her. By the time Sarah was 13 years old, she was addicted to the cocaine and amphetamines that she was frequently fed, and rape had become a standard part of her life.

She would be collected from her house and driven across the country, where she’d be forced to have sex with dozens of men. On one occasion, Sarah remembers lying on a dirty mattress in a dark room in an unknown city in England. Sweaty men, their faces hidden by shadows and each old enough to be her father, would take turns to climb the stairs to the room and have sex with her. “Vodka helped numb the experience.”—Grooming Gang rape survivor Sarah Wilson to The Telegraph, London.

The new year hasn’t started well for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Early last week, the world’s richest and most powerful man Elon Musk targeted him and his government for protecting the Grooming Gangs—Pakistani, Afghan and Middle Eastern men—entrapping and raping white British girls to be “groomed” as sex slaves. Musk charged him of allowing “rape gangs” to exploit vulnerable girls without fear of prosecution. He also accused Jess Phillips, Starmer’s Safeguarding Minister of a cover up by turning down calls for a public inquiry.