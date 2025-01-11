Man willing god may not survive science

Icarus flew too close to the sun and burnt more than just his fingers. Savitri Devi Mukherji, fascist, Nazi and Axis spy in India, worshipped Hitler as an avatar of Lord Vishnu. And good old Asaram Babu is back in jail after parole. Man’s desire to be god is as old as Adam and Eve. Elon Musk, the world’s most powerful man, wants to be the Universe’s most powerful man by conquering heaven with rockets and billions. To be god is to command absolute power, absolute obedience and absolute control—Chinese emperors, French kings and Narendra Modi have claimed divine origin. However, it has a nasty side effect. Hubris.

AI is the new god, a brahmasura born out of hubris. Not fully understood, it is a constantly evolving sentience which is no longer confined to writing prompts to create a badass meme. Or pen an electronic poem. Do homework. Make office presentations. Asking God to do mundane things is hardly new: people visit temples, churches and other places of worship to ask The Boss for a good match for a daughter, a promotion at work, a cure for an illness.

To cut out the middleman is human, hence the natural corollary is to be God rather than ask Him for favours. Modern science is bridging that gap with AI. There is a theory that the whole world is a computer simulation—which is another way of foreseeing AI can go where no man has gone before. Or already has. American tech company Nvidia is funding researchers to create neural networks that simulate a multiverse (multiple different realities) and the laws of real time physics, to create synthetic data that will train physical AI systems: a predictive visual representation would be Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam up above in the Sistine Chapel, which shows God creating man.