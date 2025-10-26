Things fall apart, the middle doesn’t hold

Watch it. Hence you forget. The Marie Antoinette edition watch crafted by Breguet in over 40 years, commissioned by the French queen’s lover, layered with gold and sapphire was never worn by her. She was guillotined before it was finished. It is a tragic testament to excess and a warning about the fragility of privilege. In today’s India, where a Titan watch sells a ₹40 lakh tourbillon and Rolex boutiques glitter in every luxury mall, that story feels eerily relevant. The luxury watch market is set to rise by 12 per cent a year; a Rolex here begins around ₹6 lakh and stretches to ₹80 lakh; a Patek Philippe crosses ₹20 lakh and often touches a crore. The market itself, worth about ₹14,000 crore, is small by global standards, yet its symbolism is immense. It tells us who India’s time now belongs to.

The number of millionaires, however, has surged to more than 3.7 lakh now, a rise of over 33,000 in just a year. The new money flows not just from boardrooms and Bollywood but from entrepreneurs, startup founders, real estate dealers, and even social media influencers from Tier II cities. The wealthy have multiplied, and their tastes have refined; the boutiques at Palladium and DLF Emporio disgorge IWCs and LV trunks. Luxury, once imported from Europe, now has an Indian accent, not of refinement, but of triumph. Yet behind this glittering rise lies the quiet erosion of those in the middle: the class that once maintained the country’s moral and economic balance. But look beyond the glass. India’s middle class, that self-proclaimed backbone of democracy, is bending under the weight of its own aspirations. Inflation has been eating its savings alive, food prices have breached eight per cent, and incomes have stagnated. Their wealth share has fallen from 43 per cent in the 1960s to barely 29 per cent now. They are the state’s reliable moneybank which pays direct taxes, GST, excise, and every invisible levy that oils the bureaucracy. The poor are too many to be taxed directly and the rich are too mobile to be caught; the middle class remains the government’s most compliant financier, trapped between guilt and duty. Every new surcharge, every price hike, every interest rate tweak lands hardest on them. Yet they are told to be patriotic consumers, to drive the economy with their shrinking disposable incomes.