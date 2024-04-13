Modi’s message to West — Democracies too can deliver

The latter Vajpayee-led coalition did well on different fronts but he had to manage a coalition of 25 parties to remain in power, which eroded his efficiency. Later, Manmohan Singh led a multiparty coalition. Remote-controlled by Sonia Gandhi and often humiliated by Rahul Gandhi, he ended up heading a scam-ridden and non-performing government, which reduced India into a Fragile Five economy in the world, in semi-bankrupt state.

Even its acclaimed growth was finance-led, jobless growth – with workforce shrinking from 56.4% to 50.7% in its high growth years, adding just 2.8 million jobs. It was in this background that Modi became the BJP prime ministerial candidate in 2014. The charismatic Modi launched a blitzkrieg, addressed over 700 rallies, and struck a chord with the electorate who handed him a historic majority.

Transforms India

The re-emergence of a stable government and strong leader after a quarter century attracted the attention of the world that had internally written off India as an also-ran country. With a hardworking, capable and determined leader at the helm, India started off at a hectic pace. Modi had a plateful of issues. He had to battle against the deliberate demonisation of him by vile global and national adversaries. He succeeded in removing the blot wantonly cast on him.

Simultaneously, he launched the monumental task of transforming the national polity and psyche and reviving the shattered economy. And he succeeded. The scale of his success was unprecedented. The scale and pace of his work and success shocked the world, which had, for decades, caricatured India as a slow-moving elephant.