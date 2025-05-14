Operation Sindoor: Story, success, takeaways

India’s stunning military project, Operation Sindoor, to punish the terrorist Pakistan was planned and executed with admirable precision and confidence by the defence forces in just two weeks. But the capability to accomplish this grand project in weeks was developed over years, painstakingly, against all odds and opposition by internal and external designs.

The transformation of the defence infrastructure to the non-contact war model undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the foundation for the spectacular Op Sindoor, as compared to the earlier Uri surgical strike and the Balakot aerial attack based on the traditional war model.

Modi realised that the old model would not work in future. That it would not enable deep strikes into Pakistan, without which India would not be able to destroy terror outfits at their source, impelled Modi to transform the war model to non-contact warfare, the outcome of which was Op Sindoor and its breathtaking success.

Despite all the military infra and preparations, Op Sindoor could not have been undertaken with the eventual ease without a cluster of supportive factors that dramatically transformed the geopolitical, economic and strategic ecosystem in India’s favour under Modi’s 10-year rule. It was also aided by the relative decline of Pakistan in the same period.