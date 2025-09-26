Amma and her mission boundless love for humanity & a global spiritual light

This massive work is only the headline of the humanitarian services of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, whose body and soul is “Amma”, as Mata Amritanandamayi is reverently called by millions.

The postal address of the international headquarters of the Math is not in any posh building in any metropolis. It is in Vallikkavu, a small hamlet in Kerala. An island of just 80 acres surrounded by the sea and backwaters. How come a village is the international headquarters of massive humanitarian services worldwide, spanning the Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia?

That is the birthplace of Sudhamani, a simple, smiling girl from the fishing community in that small patch of land disconnected from modernity, who emerged, through decades of penance and boundless love for humanity, as the Hugging Saint and as a global spiritual light. It is she who powers this monumental movement of spirituality and service.

Vallikkavu was where the little-known Sudhamani was born and now lives as the famous Amma. She never shifted out to any more accessible, comfortable, or famous place. Living where she was born, where she crawled, played, and also suffered ill-treatment because the ignorant around her could not understand the mystic in her, her life has been an open book from birth until now.

The size of her massive humanitarian services pales into insignificance compared to the magnitude of the alienated, suffering, and depressed humanity needing love that she has hugged and reconnected to their spiritual roots. Artificial Intelligence estimates she has hugged and comforted over 40 million people. Her divinity has transformed the lives of millions of people of all races, countries, and religions. Her love, rooted in ancient Bharat’s Sanatana Dharma, transcends all divides and harmonises all humans she touches.