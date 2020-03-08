Home Opinions Columns Shankkar Aiyar

Yes-no-maybe policies and collapse of Yes Bank

The assurance is doubtless touching and powerful, but the credibility of the assurance itself depends not on words but on past actions. 

Published: 08th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Account holders queue up outside Yes Bank to withdraw money in Mumbai on Saturday

Account holders queue up outside Yes Bank to withdraw money in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo| PTI)

“We will not allow any institution to fall off the cliff”. That was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring masses and markets on Friday, shortly after private sector Yes Bank joined the parade of financial institutions crumbling into a heap.

The assurance is doubtless touching and powerful, but the credibility of the assurance itself depends not on words but on past actions. The Finance Minister may want to run a check with officials in her ministry and the regulator Reserve Bank of India on the status of previous collapses. For instance, of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in the fall season of 2018, of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation in the summer of 2019, and most recently small savers institution Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

The script of each of the institutions follows a familiar storyline — of hype, hubris, flawed financial models. Fragility, Nassim Nicholas Taleb says, is the quality of things that are vulnerable to volatility. And vulnerability in the financial sector is defined by diligence and disclosure levels. Typically the collapse of the institution is preceded by graft and siphoning, followed by cases of money laundering filed by the ED.

The collapse of IL&FS, an event this column described as India’s Lehman Moment, was triggered by a two-line letter issued by IL&FS to the BSE expressing its failure to honour a Letter of Credit issued by IDBI Bank. Nearly 18 months after the collapse of IL&FS, the fate of creditors, banks and mutual funds and depositors and the monies is in the domain of what Donald Rumsfeld would define as known unknown!

DHFL went down in September 2019 — its decimation was not entirely unconnected to the collapse of IL&FS. Like the IL&FS, housing finance outfit DHFL was felled by hubris and horrific management. As with the controversial and hyper visible IL&FS, DHFL was a marquee player in the financial markets. In March 2020, neither the creditors of DHFL nor the depositors with nearly Rs 5,000 crore stuck in the outfit have got their money back.

The PMC Bank, which once again was connected to another crumbling edifice called DHFL, tottered at the brink of a run and complete collapse following the discovery of unexplainable holes in its balance sheet — stemming from lending to borrowers, 73 per cent to one borrower, apparently on the basis of assurances of promoters with dubious political connections. Notwithstanding loss of life and agitations, the savers, living across six states, are yet to find closure to their grief.

Yes Bank is no different from that of the examples cited. It was set up by a hyper-ambitious Rana Kapoor in 2004 and had set itself the goal of ‘Building the Best Quality Bank of the world in India’ by 2015. Kapoor propelled the expansion of Yes Bank even as many in Mumbai would ask in typical Bombay lingo ‘boss what’s the magic here’. In 2018, the first glimpse of the Yes Bank magic and the signs of fragility came to the fore when it was discovered its lending growth was nearly twice its deposit growth. At risk: depositors’ monies, and that of Lord Jagannath at Puri, adding up to over Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

It is good to know that the finance ministry will not allow any institution to fall off the cliff — and honourably it had no other option given the systemic risk the bank represents. Indeed, the staged rescue of India’s fourth largest private sector bank by public sector owned SBI is essentially nationalisation of costs by another name. But the persistence of failures begs a question, the finance minister must ask, of her mandarins and the RBI, as to how these institutions land up on the brink of the cliff.

There is at the corporate level poor governance — the boards of the institutions were steeped in sloth, the auditors flailed and failed in diligence, the actions of rating agencies have been post mortem. There is also the spectre of regulatory pusillanimity.The RBI, for instance, was aware of chinks in the IL&FS model in 2014–15 but did nothing. It knew of the tango of NBFCs and mutual funds, of promoters and banks. It got Kapoor off the board of Yes Bank, but then allowed a fishing expedition for new investors even as conditions worsened.

The series of collapses is reminiscent of the Sherlock Holmes story about the curious case of the dog that did not bark. The regulators curiously did not know or probe what the markets knew and were reacting to. This column had mentioned how a housing finance unit, an NBFC and a private sector bank were enveloped in rumours and had underlined the cohabitation of Cabals and Credit Contagion.

At the crux is the lack of capacity in the regulatory realm and within the finance ministry to assess, analyse, imagine scenarios and engineer instruments for preclusion and resolution. Financial markets and institutions are like circuits wired in serial — if one bulb burns out, the entire circuit is rendered fragile. A $ 2.8 trillion economy cannot afford the luxury of parade of collapses in the most critical segment of the economy. 

Failure is embedded in market economics. The debate is not about what cannot be prevented but about what could have been done but was not done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Shankkar Aiyar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp