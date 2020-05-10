STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Columns Shankkar Aiyar

India’s hapless Migrants: People of a Lesser God

The tragedy at Aurangabad is only a bloody reminder of a problem left unresolved.

Published: 10th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad

These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)

On Friday morning, at 5:30 am, 16 migrant workers were mowed down dead by a freight train near Aurangabad while they were resting en-route the 900-plus-km trudge from Jalna to Shahdol. The weary workers and their hopes of getting back home died before the dawn of day.

A week, the cliché goes, is a long time in politics. In India’s landscape of systemic apathy, even six weeks is not enough time for politicos and policy makers to craft a cogent policy for facilitating the migrant workers to return home.

Migrant workers, who keep the cogs of the $ 2.8 trillion economy moving, find themselves without jobs, hungering for food, bereft of hope, robbed of basic rights, and without a voice. It would seem migrant workers are people of a lesser God! 

The tragedy at Aurangabad is only a bloody reminder of a problem left unresolved. Consider the magnitude of the tragedy unfolding. The estimated size of mobile migrant worker population is over 100 million – that is roughly the combined workforce of Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada. 
Since the lockdown of March 24, a majority of these workers, facing an uncertain future, unattended to by sectoral employers and the state, marched on foot to the call of their fears, or have been left stranded across urban metros in the industrialised and urbanised states. 

A nation which prides itself with managing scale and complexity — enumerating a billion plus for census, managing polls with 900 million voters, enrolling a billion on Aadhaar, launching lunar missions — found itself staring at baffling indecision followed by bizarrely designed decisions. Rising incidence of protests and public anger eventually resulted in the Government of India announcing that the Indian Railways would run special services to transport workers. Execution of the plan though depended on a series of green signals.

The trains had to be requisitioned by the states. Typically, the question was who would pay the fare. Sloganeering was followed by a stampede of ‘we will pay offers’. It is unclear as to who will finally be billed — the railways or states. But believe it or not, states have asked jobless workers to fork out 15 per cent ticket price!

Critically, in a lockdown, the workers can get home only if the states sign on to receive them. Many states — Bihar and Bengal for instance — resisted and even cancelled permissions for trains from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Thousands of workers from Bihar who left the camps in Kerala to board the train are left with nowhere to go.

Fear of contagion is understandable. But a crisis is hardly the occasion to glow in puerile political optics of which state has a lower case load. Science and the Singapore experience show workers in crammed dormitories worsen contagiosity.

The very Indian ‘start walking home’ phenomenon triggered by political indifference accelerates exponential transmission along the route. The indisputable need for a plan to transport workers continues to be disputed.  Confounding the confusion is generation of voodoo theories — immune to Karl Popper’s principle of falsifiability, very simply arm waving studded with bazaar logic, which could not be proved nor disproved.

A member of the Niti Aayog held forth that panic movement of migrants must not be ‘encouraged’ as the economy was poised for a ‘pick up’ as if migrant labourers were a modern version of bonded labour! The Karnataka government, convinced by builders that work would come to a halt, cancelled trains. In Odisha, which has over half a million workers in other states, the High Court ruled that only those testing negative for COVID-19 should be allowed back — a ruling stayed by the Supreme Court.

In all this chaos, the Railways which can run over 250 trains a day could only operate 250 trains in six days. Unsurprisingly, violent protests followed. In Surat, workers were teargassed as they protested, demanding they be allowed to go home.

In Hyderabad, workers languishing in labour camps came out on the roads asking for arrangements to go home.  In Mangalore, workers blockaded the railway station. If there is a spectre of civil unrest looming large, it is largely due to systemic and political sloth. For the babus and bureaucracy precedence is the reigning deity. However, this crisis is unprecedented and cannot be resolved by ready-made formulas, but by reconciliation of political differences through dialogue. Tragically, political empathy and mobilisation have been conspicuous by their absence.

It is no mystery that migrant workers move in clusters to employment zones. Typically, political parties reach out to linguistic and caste coalitions during elections. India and Indians are represented politically by 788 MPs and over 4,100 MLAs.  It would be interesting to know how many of the MLAs and MPs from workers’ states picked up the phone to speak with counterparts in employer states for relief or on repatriation.

Political parties may do well to remember what the Thirukkural says. 'Tears shed in unbearable distress are forces that erode ruler’s riches'. Politics, at least in times of crises, must rise above mere expansion of touch screen devotion.  

(The writer is author of 'Aadhaar: A Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution, and 
Accidental India' and can be contacted at shankkar.aiyar@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Shankkar Aiyar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp