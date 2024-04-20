Earth day: Wars, plastics, notions and non sequiturs

This Monday, the world will observe Earth Day for the 55th time. In 1971, the then UN Secretary General U Thant unveiled the idea, observing, “An earth day has suddenly become necessary to remind us of the fact that our small planet is perishable.” In the five decades since, a number of calendar events—about a spectrum of concerns—have been unveiled. At last count, there were over 20 listed environment ‘days’ underlining the need to preserve the planet’s equilibrium. The planet is no less a precarious state than it was then, and is just as perishable.

There is little to suggest that 55 Earth Days or 28 COP (Conference of Parties) meetings on climate change have engineered or even influenced human behaviour. The emission of greenhouse gases is at a record high and IPCC reports signal that the resultant decline is irreversible. Last year was the hottest since records were first tabulated in 1850. The first 100 days of the year notched new highs in new geographies and February was deemed the warmest in recorded history. India is facing one of its worst heat waves, its cities are thirsting for water and ground water levels are worrying politicians and economists. World over, glaciers are receding in kilometres. The million sq km retreat of ice levels in the Arctic and the Antarctic regions represent the existential threat.

The planet is unmistakably trapped amid notions and non sequiturs—between vague conceptions about what must be done and competing conflicts in intent and action. Indeed, the last Global Stocktaking revealed that the world is scarcely close to achieving the goals set out in Paris. For three decades, heads of nations have debated the balance between fuelling growth and trimming emissions with little progress—the challenge of nudging nations away from problematic to preferable paradigms is daunted by politics and economics. As John Maynard Keynes once observed, the difficulty lies not in developing new ways, but in escaping old ones.