An agenda for new parliament to propel prosperity

In the summer of 1991, India’s forex reserves were barely enough to cover seven days of imports. India pledged 46.1 tonnes of its gold reserves with the Bank of England to raise $405 million to avoid default. The exposé—authored by this columnist and published in this very newspaper on July 8, 1991—informed the world at large about the precarious state of the economy and compelled the liberalisation of the economy.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India shifted 100 tonnes of gold from the UK, from the Bank of England, to its own vaults. India’s journey from penury to the promise of prosperity, chronicled in my book Accidental India, has been propelled by a series of crises. Today, India has over 822 tonnes of gold. It has $646 billion in foreign exchange reserves. It is the fastest growing economy ranked fifth on the global table. It is easy to be swayed by rah-rah ragas. It is instructive to remember the lessons of the 1991 crisis.

This week will witness a newly elected parliament and a new government. They carry the onus of steering the nation through tumultuous times, disruptions in geopolitics and geo-economics. The promised tryst with destiny calls for an agenda which has a buy-in across party lines. Indeed, it would be ideal if President Droupadi Murmu, in the opening address to the new parliament, calls for a special session for the MPs to forge an all-party consensus on critical national goals.