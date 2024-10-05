Credit gap: Poor lending haunts smaller borrowers

This week, the Reserve Bank’s reconstituted Monetary Policy Committee will review the cost of money and the state of the economy.

On the face of it, to borrow a phrase from ornithology, the conditions signal a dovish policy—inflation is down, the US Federal Reserve has cut rates and GDP growth was slower at 6.7 percent as against the RBI’s forecast of 7.1 percent. Ergo, the debate is centred on the cost of money and pace of growth.

The cost of money is critical, but what matters for sustaining growth momentum is wider access to credit. As Adam Smith observed in his seminal book, An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations, “Money says the proverb makes money. When you have got a little, it is often easy to get more. The great difficulty is to get that little.”

India’s economy is haunted by the cost imposed by the credit gap and poor lending to smaller and poorer borrowers.

The landscape is littered with a litany of lament.

Take the case of micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs. India is home to an estimated 60 million MSMEs—over 29.7 million of them are registered on the Udyam portal. MSMEs account for 30 percent of the GDP, 45 percent of the manufacturing output, 48 percent of exports, and they employ around 110 million people. Despite a plethora of schemes—for one, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme was a big saviour post pandemic—their access to credit remains poor.

A CRISIL report from February 2024 revealed that formal credit penetration in the sector is at a mere 20 percent. The parliamentary standing committee on finance in 2022 found formal credit touched only 39 percent of the MSMEs. How does this translate in credit delivery?

The committee cited the UK Sinha expert group report to point out: “Total addressable demand for credit is estimated at Rs 37 lakh crore, whereas overall supply is Rs 14.5 lakh crore.”

In effect, leaving a credit gap of Rs 20-25 lakh crore. Lack of funding stunts MSMEs and impedes technology upgrade.

The status of credit to agriculture is stranded in complications of legislation, regulation and distribution. Thanks to the expansion of Kisan Credit Cards, there is some improvement. In absolute terms, bank lending for agriculture has gone up from Rs 6.04 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 24.8 lakh crore in 2023-24.

That said, a Nabard study in 2023 revealed that while 58 percent of farmers were aware of credit schemes—KCCs being the most popular—only 28 percent availed of credit.

The hurdles in accessing credit ranged from complex procedure, distance to banks and documentation. So, credit continues to elude the small and marginal farmer. And it gets worse for the tenant farmer who is “hardly included in the institutional credit system”, says the study.