Maha battle, Maha hopes, Maha promises

As in war, in politics too it is the victor who sets the tone of public discourse. The BJP beat 10 years of anti-incumbency to return to power in Haryana despite the narrow gap in vote share between the two national parties. In a sense, the BJP may well be mighty pleased that the exit polls got the Haryana verdict so wrong. It magnified their victory in Haryana on the political landscape.

The BJP, learning from the Lok Sabha results, executed the Haryana hat-trick with a blend of strategic and tactical moves, a combo of cadre mobilisation and social engineering. In contrast, Congress, it can be argued, has a PhD for cultivating hubris to lose elections. Political madness is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results. The Congress’s defeat has altered the tone of the political discourse.

The essence of the victory is the return of optimism and faith in strategies and tactics. Although Maharashtra is a more muddled landscape of castes, parties and warring siblings, the Haryana hat-trick has triggered hope among the BJP cadre in Maharashtra. The question is whether the BJP can win the battle of perceptions and realities in a state where it was humbled in the Lok Sabha polls, where it trailed the minority shareholder of its alliance.

The answer depends on the arithmetic of politics. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Sharad Pawar NCP and Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena outwitted the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls by engineering a social coalition encompassing half the voting populace—Marathas, who account for around 30 percent, Dalits (12 percent) and Muslims (11 percent). The potency of this combination is manifest in the upsets in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls—specifically for Dhule, Beed, Amravati, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central and Hatkanangale.