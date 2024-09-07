Tuesday’s tabula rasa: The Harris-Trump face-off

“When we fight, we win.” This familiar campaign chant is triggered nowadays when Kamala Devi Harris, US vice president and presidential candidate, arrives at rallies in step with the tune of Beyoncé’s song ‘Freedom’. Harris defines the mood and the message with questions: “Do we believe in freedom, do we believe in opportunity, do we believe in the promise of America? Are we ready to fight for it?” When she sets up the cue, “And when we fight…”, the crowd chants “We win”.

Beyoncé croons, “Tryna rain on the thunder.” Harris has rained thunder on Donald J Trump’s party. A little over six weeks back, punditry predicted a second Trump presidency. The ex-president took it as a foregone conclusion—and then everything that could have gone wrong seems to have gone wrong. Harris, in contrast, got it right—starting with the presentation of her identity. She scripted her acceptance speech to pivot the narrative to the centre as she called on Americans to “move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past”.

It was a calculated move to get the attention of ‘Rockefeller Republicans’ and disaffected Trumpians. If Obama presented the audacity of hope, Harris deployed the Kamalaism of ‘what can be, unburdened by what has been’ to signal change. With over 50 days to go, it’s still early days. Meanwhile, Harris has redefined campaign chemistry and revived hope for Democrats. A win seems to be a possibility: polls inform us Harris now has a 3-point edge over Trump, with leads in four of the seven battleground states. Winning requires a playbook for victory. It’s often said that if a campaign is poetry, governance is prose.